Part 3: Stress? Anxiety? This does not have to be YOUR PROBLEM! The 7 Steps to follow to Reprogram Your Subconscious & Have a Life of SUCCESS!

I recently worked with a woman of about forty years of age - a beautiful woman, who has now regained her space, her value, and does not constantly obsess with family – where all of her priorities previously lay. This was of course not the case when I met her!

She had a job of responsibility… A role where everything she did was taken for granted; first by herself, but then consequently, from others as well.

She did not think it was possible to have the time or space to devote part of her day for herself, maybe going to the gym; or eating the food that she wanted to – instead, these decisions were primarily made by her children and husband.

Her chest and diaphragm always felt compressed, as she was caught within a perpetual sense of dissatisfaction, sadness and anxiety. We worked together to find the origin of this malaise, and the basic program was:

"If you want to be a good, successful, recognized and beloved woman; you must always satisfy the needs of others first."

Do you see what her aunt's example of rich and satisfied is? She had found the ideal man, had a family, and a good job; but, it was ALWAYS at the service of others: never looking for personal satisfaction, and it was a pity.

Everybody has different needs and ideals… What this lady had never considered or recognized as important, was seeing herself from the outside: talking about satisfaction and happiness of not just others but herself also!

Antonella had subconsciously recorded the repeated repetitions and directions of her family, and had done everything she could to be appreciated.

During her regressive hypnosis, whilst in a state of deep relaxation, changes took place – quickly!

Antonella started going to the gym, she began cooking the right food for herself, ensured she had time and space for herself… The weight started to drop off of her; she began to be more respected within the family and... to complete everything, left her job as an employee, albeit with a prestigious role; and opened up her artistic jewellery distribution business – which has soared!

STRESS AND ANXIETY!

Recognize your blocks Recognize the value and right to be happy and free in yourself Decide to work with an expert, knowing that there are fast techniques, that work deeply, and do not include endless psychotherapies – which are often long and unsuccessful Believe in the journey and undertake it: by investing in it with time and energy, and the right money Have confidence that happiness is a birth right for everyone Abandon your ‘old’ self and open up to the new you, questioning what you have done so far Put new subconscious mental programs into action, which help you to feel safe – these only take two or three months to develop!

Great characters do this… They have their own coach – coaches also have a coach… a person who they can see themselves mirrored through... it makes the difference!