Part Conductor, Part Coach: The Makeup of a Grammy Nominated Educator

Henry Miller is an outstanding music teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School in Irvine, California. He’s so outstanding that last year he was nominated for the National GRAMMY Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Foundation. A Los Angeles native, Henry started his musical life on clarinet, and switched to trumpet, a decision that later earned him a scholarship to USC.

I asked Henry about the impact music education can have on young lives, and more specifically, the social and emotional effect on kids, particularly teens who are trying to find their way through their young lives.

He believes being in band or orchestra is a great team building activity, and compares it to participating in team sports. The big difference between music and sports is that in music if someone is playing poorly, they are not benched for someone better. The support system creates an all-for-one and one-for-all mentality that can help kids throughout their lives and careers.

It's clear that Henry is highly deserving of the GRAMMY nomination and all other accolades and awards he has received for positively impacting the lives of so many young students over the years.

About Henry Miller:

Henry Miller was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Torrance, California. His trumpet playing earned him a scholarship at the University of Southern California where he studied under Boyde Hood of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Ed Tarr, renowned trumpet historian from Basil, Switzerland. At USC he performed in many performing ensembles including the USC Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Daniel Lewis, and four years in the "Spirit of Troy", The University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band.

He received his Bachelors of Music degree from California State University, Long Beach in 1989 and received his professional clear teaching credential the following year. In 1998, he graduated with honors from CSULB with a Masters of Music degree in trumpet performance and instrumental music conducting.

He has taught instrumental music in the Irvine Unified School District since the fall of 1990 and has taught at every grade level from third grade up through university graduate school including 12 elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools, Irvine Valley College and CSU, Long Beach. Currently, he is the Director of Instrumental Music at Sierra Vista Middle School where he teaches three bands, three orchestras, and jazz band.

