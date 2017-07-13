Part-time Workers Are Financially Vulnerable, According to Guardian Study

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), one of the nation’s largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits, recently released Part-Time Nation, the latest set of findings from the Fourth Annual Guardian Workplace Benefits StudySM.

The research reveals that a greater number of working Americans are participating in the “Gig Economy” (estimated to be about 25% of the U.S. labor force or roughly 40 million), working in part-time, independent contractor, or contingent positions rather than full-time, permanent jobs, particularly in industries like hospitality, healthcare, and retail. Although employment offers some security, the lack of employee benefits to part-time workers makes them financially vulnerable.

Of those employed on a part-time basis (27 million or 18% of all U.S. workers), three-fourths choose to work part-time to achieve a better work-life balance. The majority are younger millennials (age 22-29) who are just starting their careers and pre-retiree baby boomers (age 60 and older) who are reducing their work hours. In exchange for a flexible work schedule, many part-timers are falling behind financially because part-time workers and contractors are often ineligible for insurance or retirement benefits from their employer.

Guardian’s research found that:

• One in three part-timers have an employer-sponsored retirement plan (compared to 69 percent of full-timers).

• Only 25 percent of part-timers have an employer-sponsored medical plan (compared to 80 percent of full-timers).

• Less than 20 percent of part-timers have dental, disability, or life insurance benefits at work (compared to more than half of full-timers).

According to Peggy Maher, senior vice president and head of Guardian’s direct-to-consumer business, “More Americans are seeking greater autonomy and flexibility in their career than they can find in the traditional nine-to-five model. While pursuing a passion and achieving greater work-life balance are indeed major advantages of alternative work arrangements, the lack of important insurance and retirement benefits can negatively impact financial security for themselves and their families. For those part-timers without access to workplace benefits, the good news is that these products are increasingly available through a variety of channels.”

The study highlights that most part-time workers feel they are faring well financially, but this may be a false sense of security from a lack of understanding on how employer benefits can provide financial stability. Two demographic groups that do not feel financially confident are Generation X and single parents, who cite money and personal finances as the primary source of stress in their lives.

Employers that are anticipating an increase in part-time and contract workers can better compete for talent by providing their workforce with employer-sponsored benefits. This will ease the financial stress of their part-time employees, possibly reduce turnover, and clearly define the added-value available to their entire workforce.

The 4th Annual Guardian Workplace Benefits Study was fielded in the spring of 2016 and consisted of two online surveys: one among 1,204 benefits decision-makers (employers) and another among 1,700 working Americans (employees), allowing us to examine benefits issues from both perspectives.