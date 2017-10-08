Partnering with Anxiety

Written By Tiffany Shepherd

Living with anxiety, as someone who deals with this on a daily basis, I can speak for most by saying it is not easy. Not only does it affect our every-day-life in the smallest ways (such as simply getting out of bed), but it also affects some of the more important things like going to events, meetings, and speaking in public. Being around large crowds makes it even worse.

As I was growing up, I would notice my mother having anxiety attacks, and I would say to myself, “Oh, that will never be me.” But little did I know, that was exactly who I would become. It’s that feeling of I can't; something is stopping me. It’s like you are going to war with yourself. Don't get me wrong; those of us with anxiety have every intention of executing our goals, but when the anxiety kicks in, it’s a battle. At times, it feels like a battle that you will never win. However, it’s a bit different for everyone.

For me, it’s a heavy feeling in my chest, a sense of feeling stuck or even scared, and then guilty for even feeling like this. It’s a ball of emotions, all at once. For years, I tried to look past it because I thought something was wrong with me, and I couldn't accept it. But as I got older, and being a medium, I had no choice but to deal with it.

I have missed out on many things in life due to anxiety – like school functions, business opportunities, traveling, and much more. After a while, it led me to depression because I felt so bad about not doing what my heart wanted. I would think I was a bad person or sometimes even lazy. Not to mention I had to deal with people on the outside who had no idea what I was feeling. They would judge me, and that just made it worse. It added on to the feeling of why am I wasting my life? Why can't I just be normal? It made me feel very unsure of myself and unreliable to myself and others, especially my children.

Over fifty million people suffer from social anxiety in the United States, and millions more suffer from other forms of it. So when I started to sit back and be real with myself, I saw there were other people going through the same thing, and it made me understand it better. Having conversations with people just like me let me know I wasn't alone nor was I lazy or a loser, and I definitely didn't let my family down. As I learned more about it, I found things to help me deal with it. I say deal with it because I still live with it to this day. For most of us, it just doesn't go away. I have learned that this is who I am, and either I can let it control me, or I can control it. Don't get me wrong; controlling it is not easy, but who said life was easy?

I have found that planning things ahead of time and meditating, along with essential oils and grounding myself, are helpful activities. Also, focusing on the positive has helped me greatly when it comes to not overwhelm myself with things that I know will trigger my anxiety. If you are living with this, please know that it’s not your fault; you are not lazy nor are you a horrible person. And most of all, you are not a failure. Try to find things that calm you – things that speak to your soul. Remember to take it one day at a time. And always remember you are not alone with this anxiety.

TIPS TO COPE WITH ANXIETY :

• Alone time

• Meditation

• Essential oils

• Lighting candles

• Good music

• Walks

• Stones

• Positive thinking

• Self-love

• Hot baths

As a professional psychic medium, Tiffany uses her ability to help people get closure and find a sense of relief. She is very passionate in what she does, and loves to help all over the world with her gift as a medium; she is also a spiritual adviser, counselor, author, and medium instructor. She spent several years studying and understanding the spiritual world, and sharing it with others. She teaches spiritual living and guidance to help others find their purpose in life; additionally, she is a writer and co-author of "20 Beautiful Women", has been a guest on numerous radio shows, and is a wife and mother of three.