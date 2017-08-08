Pat Robertson Suggests Fox News, Eric Bolling Are Victims Of Conspiracy

The 87-year-old went on to call Bolling “a straight arrow.” He cited Bolling’s appearance on “The 700 Club” and the fact that he’s a Catholic as reasons why he’s “a very nice man.”

Multiple sources told HuffPost last week that the longtime Fox News host “had sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia via text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News.” Fourteen past and current Fox News employees corroborated this story.

Robertson’s theorizing continued as he compared the allegations against Bolling to those that were leveled against Bill O’Reilly and the late Roger Ailes.

“They got rid of O’Reilly, who was the top getter of audience, the most popular host they had. They got rid of Roger Ailes, the architect who put it all together,” he said.

Robertson added, “I’m not a conspiracy theorist but it’s so easy to see what’s being done. I think it’s a terrible shame. Fox had better cinch up, talk about gird up their loins and realize people are going after them... Anybody can send a salacious piece of literature.”