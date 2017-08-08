MEDIA
Pat Robertson Suggests Fox News, Eric Bolling Are Victims Of Conspiracy

"If you wanted to destroy the Fox News, you really wanted to destroy them, what would you do?"

Pat Robertson’s commentary on Monday about the sexual harassment allegations against Fox News’ Eric Bolling involved a convoluted conspiracy theory.

On his show “The 700 Club” on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson defended Bolling by suggesting that there was a conspiracy at the root of all of these allegations. He then immediately followed up his thoughts by saying that he’s “not a conspiracy theorist.”

His theory is as follows:

“If you wanted to destroy the Fox News, you really wanted to destroy them, what would you do? Well, you would send some salacious material, ostensibly from one of their popular co-hosts or hosts and you’d send it out and then get it publicized and then you have some woman complain that she had gotten this salacious material from this co-host and then she would come to Fox, and Fox is so averse to any kind of legal action that they would immediately take the person off the air, so before long you would have decimated the prime-time lineup of all the Fox hosts. Easy to do? Absolutely. Is it being done? Probably.”

Robertson’s commentary comes just a few weeks after his bizarre interview with President Trump, in which Trump discussed his support from evangelical Christians as well as his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In that interview, Robertson didn’t inquire about the ongoing Russia investigation.

After the interview, Robertson stated, “I dealt with so many issues in that interview and we didn’t once talk about all that garbage because the American people don’t care about it.”

