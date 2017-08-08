Pat Robertson Suggests Fox News, Eric Bolling Are Victims Of Conspiracy

Pat Robertson’s commentary on Monday about the sexual harassment allegations against Fox News’ Eric Bolling involved a convoluted conspiracy theory.
On his show “The 700 Club” on the Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson defended Bolling by suggesting that there was a conspiracy at the root of all of these allegations. He then immediately followed up his thoughts by saying that he’s “not a conspiracy theorist.”
His theory is as follows:
“If you wanted to destroy the Fox News, you really wanted to destroy them, what would you do? Well, you would send some salacious material, ostensibly from one of their popular co-hosts or hosts and you’d send it out and then get it publicized and then you have some woman complain that she had gotten this salacious material from this co-host and then she would come to Fox, and Fox is so averse to any kind of legal action that they would immediately take the person off the air, so before long you would have decimated the prime-time lineup of all the Fox hosts. Easy to do? Absolutely. Is it being done? Probably.”
The 87-year-old went on to call Bolling “a straight arrow.” He cited Bolling’s appearance on “The 700 Club” and the fact that he’s a Catholic as reasons why he’s “a very nice man.”
Multiple sources told HuffPost last week that the longtime Fox News host “had sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia via text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News.” Fourteen past and current Fox News employees corroborated this story.
Robertson’s theorizing continued as he compared the allegations against Bolling to those that were leveled against Bill O’Reilly and the late Roger Ailes.
“They got rid of O’Reilly, who was the top getter of audience, the most popular host they had. They got rid of Roger Ailes, the architect who put it all together,” he said.
Robertson added, “I’m not a conspiracy theorist but it’s so easy to see what’s being done. I think it’s a terrible shame. Fox had better cinch up, talk about gird up their loins and realize people are going after them... Anybody can send a salacious piece of literature.”
Robertson’s commentary comes just a few weeks after his bizarre interview with President Trump, in which Trump discussed his support from evangelical Christians as well as his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In that interview, Robertson didn’t inquire about the ongoing Russia investigation.
After the interview, Robertson stated, “I dealt with so many issues in that interview and we didn’t once talk about all that garbage because the American people don’t care about it.”
