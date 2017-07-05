Several Arrested Protesting Health Care Bill Outside GOP Senator's Town Hall

WASHINGTON — Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the studio of ABC 27 News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where Sen. Pat Toomey was participating in a TV town hall, and demanded the Republican from Pennsylvania vote against the Senate health care bill.

Videos showed police wheeling away protesters in wheelchairs after they blocked the studio’s entrance. Harrisburg police told PennLive six people were arrested and charged with simple trespassing.

Toomey has called the bill “an important and constructive first step in repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a better, stable, consumer-driven health care system for all Pennsylvanians.”

Asked during Wednesday’s invitation-only town hall about the protesters outside, Toomey said, “We have a difference of opinion on how best to go forward on health care.”

“I’ve met folks who disagree with me from all walks of life. And there’s a lot of people who agree that we should move in a different direction. Fundamentally, I think Obamacare has failed us.”

Additionally, Toomey said the CBO score is “based on, in my view, wildly speculative assumptions that I think are extremely unlikely to come to pass.”

“The person who is responsible for doing the scoring at CBO,” he added, “is a former Hillary Clinton staffer who was very actively involved in designing Hillarycare. I just think she makes assumptions and has a bias that is not the same as the one I would make.”

Live view of #healthcare bill protestors outside abc27 studios in Harrisburg https://t.co/iKunNXoYzY — Sari Soffer (@SariSoffer) July 5, 2017

Outside the Wednesday town hall event, protesters waved signs and chanted, “Toomey, vote no on the health care bill.” A video shot by ABC 27 showed two people carrying a giant syringe that read “Swine flu shot — give Toomey a shot in the butt.”

Activists included members of ADAPT, a national disability-rights organization.

#ADAPT members from across PA are outside your town hall @SenToomey come out & talk with us instead of handpicked audience! #ADAPTandRESIST — NationalADAPT (@NationalADAPT) July 5, 2017

The group said at least seven of its members were arrested outside the TV station.

The Harrisburg Police Bureau could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Protesters outside of the ABC 27 building while Sen. Toomey takes part in a TV town hall. @PennLive pic.twitter.com/zHDDJ5g453 — James Robinson (@jrobinsonphoto) July 5, 2017

In a press release Wednesday, Pennsylvania ADAPT demanded Toomey “stop hiding from his disabled constituents the Senate healthcare bill will hurt the most.”

“ADAPT has asked Senator Toomey to meet with us at his offices across the Commonwealth and he has refused to look us in the eye to discuss the cuts he intends to make to the services that allow us to live in our homes,” ADAPT organizer Germán Parodi said in a statement. “The caps and cuts to Medicaid he intends to vote into law would devastate home and community-based services, forcing many with disabilities such as myself out of our homes and into nursing homes.”