Patrick & His Swayzees

After a rousing show downtown at the Hog’s Breath I went to Denny's at 4:am with Patrick Stecher, the namesake of Patrick and The Swayzees, and River, the seventeen year old keyboard impresario and all around educated musician.

We play a game: If you could only bring one song to a desert island?

Patrick went with: Strawberry Fields - The Beatles

River chose: Danny Boy - Jackie Wilson

After some grumping, as I hate these sorts of strictures, I requested: Chopin's 8th Nocturne.

River asked, 'Do you mean this?' and he emanated beats like a morse code machine.

I stared at him, ‘That means nothing to me.’

He then whistled it, perfectly, over a plate of pot roast, his usual.

Until I could hear it, delightfully it dimmed the overhead neon and blunted the wrinkles on the tired night staff. Yes, I could survive on Chopin.

Long vanished into the jaws of the night was Mr. Les Greene, in this writer’s opinion the best voice in town. He’s a dancing singing seduction. Charming in his beach shorts or formal in red and white leather spats, a Gaucho hat over blonde curls. And he’s funny. When a fan folds a hundred dollar bill in the collar of his tight black tee-shirt he says, ‘Oh! This reminds me of my old job!’

All of Patrick’s musicians are superb. Water finds its own level and there’s an overflow of talent on this small island. But don’t believe me, hear them for yourself.

I could tell you how this band gets everyone up, of all ages, I could tell you they do rock-a-billy right, I could bang on how sensational they are.

I have a Cassandra Complex and no one ever believes a word I say, so I’m tired of hawking.

I’ve been asked the time, by strangers, I look at my watch, I tell them, and they turn around, right in front of me, and get a second opinion.