Patrick Prohaska: Change Your Thoughts, Change Your World

Patrick Prohaska creator of Thrive Energetics knows that subconscious reprogramming is the key to success in any area. Whether you are trying to lose weight, create spiritual growth, gain physical healing, or you are working on financial freedom, Prohaska has a strategy to eliminate the core problem. "I help transformational leaders expand their impact," says Patrick Prohaska. He believes in having a meaningful life, not just making lots of money.

Inspired by Esther Hicks, Patrick started his business after he left his restaurant management career at the height of his success to embrace a more fulfilling and meaningful life. He was worked with a lot of life coaches, energy healers, yoga instructors, and wellness experts. However, he is open to working with any transformational leader who wants to create a positive impact in the world. Many people have trouble keeping a positive outlook on the world because to them it seems chaotic and unpredictable. "I help clients understand and embrace their power in creating their own reality, and help them recognize how and where they're blocking their own success," says Prohaska. "I firmly believe that our purpose in life is to feel joy and that our mission is to spread joy. My vision for my clients is that they embody joy in their lives."

Patrick's motto is "Change your thoughts, change your energy, change your world." In his practice he combines a variety of tools, including subconscious reprogramming and energy field manipulation, to help bring clients into alignment with their deepest desires. If he can help them eliminate victim consciousness and embrace their inherent power, they will reach their goals. Thrive Energetics Academy was created to teach his methods, through which I teach a variety of courses, including certifications in the Thrive Energetics technique. His next certification course for Thrive Energetics is scheduled for September 2017. Patrick is based in Northern California and is available for lectures, seminars, and workshops around the globe.

To learn more about working with Patrick Prohaska go to