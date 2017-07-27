Patti Harrison is laughing in the face of adversity.

On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” the transgender comedian used humor to tear into President Donald Trump’s ban on trans military members.

“As a trans person, it’s hard to articulate exactly how I feel,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “I guess if I had to describe it, I’d say, ‘Donald, you’re so stupid. You are so stupid. You’re lucky you’re so hot.’”

Harrison later questioned whether Trump even knew “what transgender means.”

“He probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots,” she said.