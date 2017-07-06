Patton Oswalt Engaged To Meredith Salenger

Comedian Patton Oswalt and actress Meredith Salenger are engaged!

The duo went public with their relationship last month at the premiere of the movie “Baby Driver” in Los Angeles.

Michael Tran via Getty Images

Oswalt lost his wife Michelle McNamara suddenly last year on April 22, 2016 ― leaving him to care for their 8-year-old daughter, Alice Rigney. The comedian has been very open about his dealings with grief since her passing.

“I’ll never be at 100 percent again, but that won’t stop me from living this,” he said in October of last year, after taking up standup again.

In a happy turn of events, Salenger and Oswalt appear to be very much in love after 15 months of dating. Both have posted adorable social media posts about each other over the course of their courtship.

I prefer "clown who's down" but whatever. https://t.co/scQQj1b5so — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 4, 2017

A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

The pair apparently met “through mutual friend Martha Plimpton,” according to People.