Patty Jenkins, director of the record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” has secured a deal to direct the film’s sequel, Variety reports.

The deal for Jenkins to direct, write and produce the film is reportedly worth around $8 million, according to sources who spoke to Variety, which would make her the highest paid female director of all time.

In June, it was reported that Jenkins was working on a script for the sequel and she even told Entertainment Weekly she had thoughts about what it might look like.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” Jenkins told the outlet. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

And Jenkins was more than ready to get back in the director’s chair.

“I realized that ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is its own great movie,” she told EW. “I made ‘Wonder Woman.’ Now I want to make ‘Wonder Woman 2.’ It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

We can’t wait.