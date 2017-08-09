Paul Manafort's Home Raided By FBI Agents In July: Report

Critics have said the meeting serves as the clearest evidence yet of a member of Trump's campaign seeking to collude with agents of the Russian government. Apart from the cries of "treason," the meeting could have violated campaign finance laws, which specifically prohibit political candidates and their associates from soliciting or receiving anything of value from foreigners to benefit their campaign.



Trump and Manafort have provided interviews and documents to congressional investigators, and Kushner has testified in closed committee hearings.



Particular concern has been raised over Kushner's presence at the meeting, following reports that he'd initially failed to list more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which he submitted in order to get a security clearance. Some lawmakers have called for his clearance to be revoked as a result.