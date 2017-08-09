Paul Manafort's Home Raided By FBI Agents In July: Report

The home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, was raided by FBI agents in July, The Washington Post reports.
Manafort had no advance warning about the raid, which took place July 26. According to the Post, documents and other materials were seized.
Manafort is a key figure in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. One day before the raid, Manafort met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators to discuss a meeting between a Russian lawyer and members of Trump’s campaign team that took place during the 2016 presidential election.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Who Attended The Meeting?
Key figures in Trump's inner circle were among the eight known attendees of a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, which wasn't disclosed until more than a year later. (Meetings with foreign agents must be disclosed during the security clearance process.) Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was there, as were Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, then Trump's campaign chairman. Rob Goldstone, a British music publicist, arranged the meeting and accompanied Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Clinton. Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian lobbyist and former Soviet military officer, also accompanied Veselnitskaya.
Anatoli Samochornov, a Russian-American who has previously been involved in Democratic politics and had done contract translation work for the State Department, served as interpreter. The eighth attendee was identified as Ike Kaveladze, a real estate development executive for a company owned by the Agalarovs, a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian family with ties to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Getty Images
What Was The Fallout?
Critics have said the meeting serves as the clearest evidence yet of a member of Trump's campaign seeking to collude with agents of the Russian government. Apart from the cries of "treason," the meeting could have violated campaign finance laws, which specifically prohibit political candidates and their associates from soliciting or receiving anything of value from foreigners to benefit their campaign.
Trump and Manafort have provided interviews and documents to congressional investigators, and Kushner has testified in closed committee hearings.
Particular concern has been raised over Kushner's presence at the meeting, following reports that he'd initially failed to list more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which he submitted in order to get a security clearance. Some lawmakers have called for his clearance to be revoked as a result.
Getty
How Did The President Respond?
President Trump has largely tried to downplay the meeting, suggesting it was an innocent attempt to gather "opposition research" on Clinton. Most campaign experts disagree that there was anything standard about this conduct.
Although the president said he had no involvement in the meeting, the Post reported in July that he personally dictated his son's "misleading" statement responding to the controversy, including claims that the meeting was about adoption policy. Some believe that the president's decision to further entangle himself in the scandal could lead to legal repercussions.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
