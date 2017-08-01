Paul Ryan's 'Super Weird' New 'Action Hero' Video Backfires Spectacularly

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has released a new video of himself visiting Border Patrol agents to push for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.
Ryan is calling on Congress to fund construction of the wall using cash from American taxpayers, even though Trump promised Mexico would pay.
But the wall isn’t what’s drawing most of the attention in Ryan’s new video.
It’s the video itself. The film, apparently shot earlier this year, attempts to portray Ryan as something of a character in an action-hero flick, complete with chopper flights horseback rides, and driving music.
Here’s some of the reaction:
CONVERSATIONS