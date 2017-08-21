Paul Ryan Affirms 'There Are No Sides' To White Supremacy, But Still Won't Call Out Trump

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Monday responded more forcefully to President Donald Trump’s defense of the white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups that precipitated this month’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, while still declining to denounce Trump directly.

In a lengthy statement, released ahead of a CNN town hall Monday night, Ryan affirmed that “there are no sides,” alluding to Trump blaming “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, which was incited by a rally organized by white supremacist groups.

Calling the events “a test of our moral clarity,” the House speaker attempted to present a contrast to Trump’s equivocation on the groups.

“There is no other argument. We will not tolerate this hateful ideology in our society,” Ryan said.

“That is why we all need to make clear there is no moral relativism when it comes to neo-Nazis. We cannot allow the slightest ambiguity on such a fundamental question,” he continued.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images House Speaker Paul Ryan, right, released a statement condemning white supremacists, but not calling out statements on the matter from President Donald Trump.

According to Ryan, “the immediate condemnations from left, right, and center affirmed that there is no confusion about right and wrong here.”

Yet Trump took more than 48 hours to call out the white supremacist, Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups.

Politicians of both parties widely condemned Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, with a growing number of GOP lawmakers questioning Trump’s leadership and character. However, Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued far more tempered statements that denounced the violence ― but didn’t refer to Trump directly.

Following Trump’s combative press conference Tuesday, in which he defended the protesters as “very fine people,” Ryan responded on Twitter, saying that “there can be no moral ambiguity.”

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017