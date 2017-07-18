Paul Ryan's Attempt At Being A Relatable 'Emoji Guy' Backfires

Because my kids don’t think of me as an emoji guy, I go crazy on emojis whenever we text. 🇺🇸👍🎉😂❤😊🔥💯☘ #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/mohyz2Dt9e— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 17, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) attempt at using #WorldEmojiDay to appear relatable did not go well.
In a video that he shared via Twitter on Monday, Ryan claimed he goes “crazy on emojis” because his wife and children “don’t think of me as an emoji guy.”
But his comments drew criticism, coming amid the GOP’s stalled attempt at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which could put the health coverage of millions of Americans at risk. Many tweeters were quick to troll Ryan with medical-themed emojis:
Other Twitter users sarcastically asked Ryan for emoji advice:
A few replied by referencing Russia:
Others, meanwhile, just used a poop emoji to make their opinion clear:
