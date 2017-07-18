Paul Ryan's Attempt At Being A Relatable 'Emoji Guy' Backfires

Because my kids don’t think of me as an emoji guy, I go crazy on emojis whenever we text. 🇺🇸👍🎉😂❤😊🔥💯☘ #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/mohyz2Dt9e

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) attempt at using #WorldEmojiDay to appear relatable did not go well.

In a video that he shared via Twitter on Monday, Ryan claimed he goes “crazy on emojis” because his wife and children “don’t think of me as an emoji guy.”

But his comments drew criticism, coming amid the GOP’s stalled attempt at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which could put the health coverage of millions of Americans at risk. Many tweeters were quick to troll Ryan with medical-themed emojis:

A lot of people will 💀 because of your 💊💉 plan 👻 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) July 17, 2017

Your 🏥⛑👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️💉plan will ⚰️⚰️⚰️💯✖️💯✖️💯✖️💯s. — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) July 18, 2017

Which emoji do you use for your health care plan? 💣☠☢🔫🗡⚰🌋🤢🤤😵💀 — Nunca Trump (@EveryTrumpFan) July 17, 2017

You go crazy thinking about taking away health care & food from those in need & giving it to the rich. 👵🏻🤕🤧👶👨🏽‍🍳👩‍👦‍👦🌈♿️🤒but because u r 👹💩 — Ric (@rics2cents) July 17, 2017

Adorable! Do they know you don't think poor kids deserve healthcare? 😱👎🤒 — Dorothy T (@SpotTuma) July 17, 2017

Here's some Emojis for your health Care bill 🤕🤒😷🤢☠️☠️☠️☠️👻👻👻👻👻💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 — Snowflake_Guru (@A_Smart_Liberal) July 18, 2017

☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠🛇🛇🛇🛇🛇🛇🛇🛇🛇🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☢☢☢☢☢☢☢☢☢☡☡☡☡☡☡☡☡☡☡♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾ — Matt Krefting (@mkrefting) July 18, 2017

Millions off health insurance!? 🏥🙉🙈🐵🙅🏻‍♂️👎🏻💸💉💊🗡💣🔪💣🚑🎯🚺🚼⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️😂 — Sam Dunn (@The_STD) July 17, 2017

How about you care about us and save Medicaid. 🇺🇸♿️ — Mark Herr (@markherr54) July 17, 2017

Your healthcare bill: 😵🙅🏻‍♂️🏥💔 — Seth Andrew 🦅 (@SethAndrewY) July 17, 2017

Other Twitter users sarcastically asked Ryan for emoji advice:

whart's an emoji for an amputee whose insurance plan won't cover the fake leg? pic.twitter.com/w27nmVwhfm — @nyc_oz (@nyc_oz) July 17, 2017

Wait, what's the emoji for someone who wants to take my HC away, so my kid dies? Oh yeah, 🖕🖕 — IceMom (@bradleym4) July 17, 2017

which emojis do you use to tell your kids you're trying to take away healthcare for millions of people? — talia jane (@itsa_talia) July 17, 2017

A few replied by referencing Russia:

The only emoji you and the GOP need any more is this one: 🇷🇺 — Ashton 👨🏻‍💻 (@ashtonpittman) July 17, 2017

Others, meanwhile, just used a poop emoji to make their opinion clear:

And you have your own emoji selfie too! ----💩 — Paul Turner (@skyviewPaul) July 17, 2017