07/18/2017 03:55 am ET

Paul Ryan's Attempt At Being A Relatable 'Emoji Guy' Backfires

"A lot of people will 💀 because of your 💊 💉 plan 👻 "

By Lee Moran

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) attempt at using #WorldEmojiDay to appear relatable did not go well.

In a video that he shared via Twitter on Monday, Ryan claimed he goes “crazy on emojis” because his wife and children “don’t think of me as an emoji guy.”

But his comments drew criticism, coming amid the GOP’s stalled attempt at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which could put the health coverage of millions of Americans at risk. Many tweeters were quick to troll Ryan with medical-themed emojis:

Other Twitter users sarcastically asked Ryan for emoji advice:

A few replied by referencing Russia:

Others, meanwhile, just used a poop emoji to make their opinion clear:

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

