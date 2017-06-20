This Stunning Video Aims To Raise LGBTQ Awareness Through Dance

Two men get into the Pride Month groove on the Los Angeles streets in this colorful music video that’s also a retro-inspired meet cute.

DanceOn CEO Amanda Taylor told HuffPost her company hoped to “act as an ally and an advocate” for the LGBTQ community by releasing the video, which aims to “channel artistic expression for positive change.” Last year, the group produced a contemporary dance homage to Orlando’s Pulse nightclub tragedy that has since received over 2 million views on YouTube.

The Paul Smith storefront, of course, is typically painted pink, and is known as one of the most photographed locations of its kind in Southern California. Unveiled June 7, the new paint job is one of five “rainbow walls” created by Instagram to “strengthen relationships through shared experiences,” particularly among members of the LGBTQ community. Visitors are asked to share images of themselves in front of the five walls, which will also appear in London, Madrid, Cleveland and Nashville, Tennessee, with the hashtag #KindComments so that others can use Instagram to find a “community of support.”

“For Pride, we hope the rainbow walls become physical structures that inspire kind comments and support,” Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine told HuffPost, “but equally create an opportunity for people to come together on Instagram to support the LGBTQ community.”

Take a look at some photographs from the June 7 rainbow wall debut below.

Jeff Vespa Patrick Starr and Jacob Tobia

Jeff Vespa Ivy Bottini and Dan Morin

Jeff Vespa Joey Graceffa and Hannah Hart

Jeff Vespa Sierra Prescott

Jeff Vespa Tegan & Sara

Jeff Vespa Jill Gutowitz, Alexis G. Hall and Andrew Lowe