Paula Poundstone Talks New Podcast, Book, Tour & More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with comedian Paula Poundstone about her new NPR podcast, new book, current tour and more. Poundstone can be heard regularly on NPR’s #1 show the Peabody Award-winning weekly comedy news quiz Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me! Her new weekly podcast Live from the Poundstone Institute is produced by NPR and taped before a live audience. In the podcast Paula takes on the research studies that are so odd they just beg for someone to stand up and say “wait, what?!” Seven years in the writing Poundstone’s new book The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness climbed to #1 on the Amazon Best Sellers list for Humor CDs and landed in the Top-10 on the Best Sellers Humor Hardcover list on its first day of release all the while garnering great reviews. Her 2017 Tour continues on the east coast with appearances on July 15th and 16th at Jonathan’s Ogunquit in Ogunquit, Maine, July 21st at Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina and July 22nd at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis, Massachusetts. I talked to Paula about what she hopes to accomplish with her new podcast, her inspiration for her newest book, current tour and her spin on our issues.