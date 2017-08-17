PAYDAY CAME AND WITH IT...A SNEER

It's funny, you know, how a smell or a taste can bring you back to a certain place and time. In the reflection of my kitchen window I squinted and touched the crows feet that formed around the corners of my eyes as the hum of the water faucet ran. I stared intently into that pane and watched as the perspiration dripped from my face which was speckled with bits of grass. It was Friday and I had come home early to knock out some yard work. I was in a good mood, after all, it was also payday and in anticipation of completing this task I had bought a six pack of beer. With the faucet still running I bent over and took a long pull straight from the sink tap and as I drank gulps of cold liquid I caught a whiff of the treated water fusing with my body odor along with the freshly mowed grass...and in that instant I was back there again.

It was early Saturday morning and Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels were heading out on yet another mystery adventure inside the large RCA brown box that sat heavily against the water stained wall in our living room. We had three, sometimes four, channels back then but Saturdays were very special because you could watch cartoons all morning long if you wanted to. However, that wasn't an option for me...I was on a mission. I took a long warm pull from the kitchen faucet and ran to the park with the taste of sulfur in my mouth. The community building, at the center of our housing project, provided individual boxes of cereal and milk for the resident children on the weekends and I knew I was going to need sustenance to get through the tasks of this day. I greeted the young social worker with a kind smile and grabbed the Frosted Flakes...not the fake and bland kind I knew all too well but the one that had Tony the Tiger on the front cover. 'Yeah, today was going to be GGGRREAT!'

I hungrily ate every flake and chugged down the sugary milk residue until it dripped down my chin. I threw the cardboard box/bowl into the trash and yelled "Thank you!" and I ran back to building 15, apartment 5 and grabbed my money maker. Each apartment had a small patch of lawn in the front and back. The community center's maintenance department gave each building a manual push lawn mower to be shared and maintained by the occupants. One mower for each building. Needless to say, it wasn't unheard of to hear arguments among the adults about who had the mower. I'd have to be in stealth mode in order to take ours. I walked to the north side of our building to see who had it. My heart sunk. The mower was in front of Sweaty Joe's apartment again...he fancied himself the keeper of the mower and his front door was wide open. Cigarette smoke billowed out of it and I could hear him talking on the phone in his typical out of breath voice. Sweaty Joe was a large bald man, in his forties and was as hairy as he was fat. It didn't matter what day it was...he wore the same old yellow and brown stained tank top undershirt that, at one time, I'm sure was white. He had a thick Mainer's accent. This wasn't our first rodeo, it was a dance we often did. So without hesitation...I snatched the mower and took off running."Hey! Git back he-yuah...you lil’ fuckah." With butterflies in my stomach I yelled. "I'll bring it back, fat ass!" In my dust I heard him say. "Lil' shit...you bettah watch yuh mouth, I'll tell yuh muthuh." I was fine with that...we both knew she didn't care.

Around the surrounding area of our housing project was a plethora of single family homes with great lawns. Although none of those families' children were ever allowed to hang in our hood I often ventured out to theirs. With push mower, in hand, I would knock (door to door) asking those nice families if I could mow their lawns. I only charged two bucks and I was fearless when it came to asking for the sale. I had big brown eyes and I wasn't afraid to use them. I think many of them pitied me and let me do it out of benevolence but it made no difference to me. I mowed their lawn and I got a paid. That particular day I mowed two lawns and earned $4 dollars. I brought the lawn mower back (Sweaty Joe wasn't around) and then walked to Nadeau's Market. After mowing lawns I always enjoyed walking to that store to buy a PAYDAY bar. It's a candy bar consisting of salted peanuts rolled in caramel surrounding a firm nougat-like center. It was, by far, my favorite treat after a hard day's work. Although sometimes I'd buy a taco at "South of the Border"...Lewiston's very bad impression of a Mexican restaurant although it had its appeal. As I walked, I couldn't hide my smile and in the reflections of the parked cars I passed...I could see that my face was glistening with sweat and speckled with bits of freshly cut grass.In the grand scheme of things I felt like I had accomplished something special. I felt proud and that feeling was addicting.

When I got to Nadeau's it seemed to be under new management because the nice older couple that usually ran the store wasn't there. I liked them...they would often call me by name and they always wanted to touch my curly hair. I walked straight to the candy bar section and couldn't find any PAYDAYs. I checked and double checked but then I felt the hot eyes of the new owner burning holes in the back of my head. He made me uncomfortable. I knew there was another store a half mile up Sabattus Street called Cumberland Farms. I'd try my luck there. Feeling a little creeped out I briskly headed for the door. As I got about 20 yards away that man came bursting out of the store towards me. "Hey...You! Stahp!" I stopped in my tracks not facing him. He caught up to me. "Turn around." he said. I turned around. "Empty yuh fuckin puhkits!" he said angrily. I looked at him defiantly but emptied my pockets. I pulled the four crumpled dollar bills out and showed it to him. You could see a wave of embarrassment wash over his face but, for whatever reason, he stuck to the facade of his authoritative position. "Next time, don't come into my stor-uh unless you buy something!" I pierced my lips and stared at him rebelliously. "Whatever" I said. He pointed his finger at me, shook his head as if to warn me and then walked back into his store...no doubt feeling like an idiot. 'Jackass' I thought. That was the last time I ever went into that store. It later went out of business...I'd like to think that the lack of my "payday" purchases had something to do with that.

....and just like that I was back.

____________

I turned the water faucet off and grabbed a towel wiping the sweat and grass from my face with the slightest lingering hint of tap water remaining in my mouth. The last day of the work week was over, the yard work was done, and it was payday. But even better than that...I was about to surprise my wife and kids, they'd be home any minute and when they did they'll happily and enthusiastically greet me with hugs and kisses which is the biggest payday of them all. In the grand scheme of things I felt like I had accomplished something special. I felt proud and that feeling was addicting. As I sat down and eagerly waiting on them I popped the top of an ice cold Coors Light.