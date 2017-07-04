PayPal is Scamming Sellers!

If you are a PayPal seller, you most likely have encountered issues with PayPal. PayPal LOVES holding your money. They will wait until you are processing lots of orders through PayPal, then they hold your money for 180 Days! They do that so they can use your money to make money before they return it.

We interviewed Marko Stojanovic, a ex-PayPal user on his experience with PayPal.

“If you are a seller, DO NOT use PayPal, they will hold your money for a LONG time. “ said Marko, “They almost ruined my business by holding 3,500 thousand dollars, as a start up business, all money is crucial to your business”

They hide behind their Terms of Service making it somewhat Legal to do. This situation is so out of hand that there are websites dedicated to horror stories of small start up businesses/sellers having thousands of dollars held, potentially ruining their business. For example http://www.paypalwarning.com/ and another one http://www.paypalsucks.com/

When I asked Marko why PayPal is holding his money, he said:

“For NO reason! Other than for them to use that money to gain interest and make more money. When your account gets banned, and you login, you are greeted with a message on why your account is limited. It could be because you had to many complaints, or maybe you were selling something that is against their Terms or service (for example drugs and weapons), well when I logged in, i saw this:

They didn’t give a single reason. You see that small dot, thats where it would say the reason, but they didn’t give me a single reason! I have done absolutly nothing wrong to deserve this, I have done nothing wrong, and PayPal almost DROWNED my business. After getting limited, I had $600 in my bank account, but had to pay $1200 for products to ship out to my customers, $3500 that I owe to employees, $900 that I owe to facebook and google for advertisements.

What now? Well I had to refund a huge chunk of orders making me lose LOTS of money, I had to go 10k in debt to pay off the rest of the orders, the ads, and some of my employees, and other business costs. And I had to fire 2 of my employees. “ Says Marko

Moral of the store is , do not use PayPal as they will ruin your business by withholding your money so they can use your money to make money.