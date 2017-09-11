A Filmmaker Uses Never-Seen Footage To Tell Her Gay Uncle's Powerful Story

“I think that we tend to separate the personal and the political in our world,” Algarondo told HuffPost. “The family, for example, is kind of ground zero for a lot of the ways that injustice can get perpetuated. And so, particularly when we are talking about LGBTQ issues, very often it’s at home where some of these issues remain unresolved or remain the most challenging. And so it’s not necessarily as simple as say something you might put on a poster or a vote you might cast – it might be about very complicated interrelations between people. The film really tries to ask us to think about how it is that our own very intimate relationships set the stage for our actions out into the world.”

HuffPost: Can you tell us a bit about the genesis of this project? How did it come about? What was the source of inspiration for you?

Cecilia Aldarondo: This is my first film – I kind of became a filmmaker through this project. Basically, my mom was cleaning out her garage in 2008 when she came across a box of 8-millimeter home movies and several hundred slides. And she knew that I was sort of the family cinephile and she called me up – she didn’t know what to do with this stuff and she called me and said, “Do you want it? I’ll make you a deal, if you can put it on DVDs so I can see what’s on here you can do whatever you want with it.”

At that point, little did I know what was going to come of it. I stated looking through these old home movies where they depicted my mom’s houses in Puerto Rico from the 1950s through the ’70s and as I was looking through these images of my family history, I started seeing images of my uncle and remembering him. He died when I was only 6 years old so I barely got to know him, but I grew up with these kind of legendary stories about him. He was an actor who wanted to make it on Broadway whose life was cut tragically short at the age of 31 in 1987. And the more I thought about him and the way my family talked about him, I started to feel kind of increasingly troubled at this story that people were telling because the other side of the story was that he was gay and that he left behind a partner and that he may have had AIDS. Essentially I started really asking questions about the family rumors about my uncle’s death. And so basically that’s the sort of genesis or the heart of this film, which is essentially an excavation of the family conflict around his death with a generation’s worth of hindsight.