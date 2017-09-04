PCOS IS REAL

I often wonder if people truly understand what life with PCOS is like,

The best way I can explain it is it’s like being in a glass box-sure people can see you but they can’t hear you, they can’t feel what you feel and they can often put you on a shelf and invalidate you since they can’t understand.

The truth is, many of us feel trapped inside this box- screaming, trapped in bodies dealing with symptoms many can’t see & the symptoms that are seen often make us feel like we are being judged, like it is somehow our fault.

What PCOS is & what it does to women is complicated to explain as symptoms and severity can vary from person to person.

Some of the classic symptoms are weight gain, hair loss, depression, fatigue, thyroid problems, high cholesterol, panic attacks, headaches, dizzy spells, poor memory, sleeping disorders, constant thirst, extreme cravings, insulin resistance, cystic acne, cystic ovaries, menstrual cycles without ovulation, irregular cycles, severe mood swings, high testosterone levels, infertility problems, excess facial and body hair, not to mention a seven times greater risk than an average woman for four major health concerns affecting women today including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and stroke.Even though PCOS was first recognized 75 years ago, we are no closer to understanding its cause. There is no one test that can conclude whether a woman or girl has the syndrome instead it is a collection of symptoms, history and diagnostic testing.

As a result, doctors manage only the symptoms.

PCOS is the most under served health issue affecting women with less than 0.1% of NIH Funding being dedicated to PCOS research, diagnosis & treatment. Although there are guidelines set by organizations with regards to diagnosing PCOS, there is still no universal criteria for the syndrome. Until this is addressed, many women will continue to suffer needlessly wondering what is wrong with them.

Awareness has to happen now to ensure we don’t have to go through another day or year of silent suffering. Please join in learning more about this syndrome, make your voice matter for millions worldwide who only ask for people to realize why PCOS matters. I URGE YOU-GET INVOLVED. AWARENESS BEGINS WITH YOU.

