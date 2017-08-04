Peaches and Crimes Retro Jazzy Act Is "Good Ole" Timey Charm, Murder Ballads, and A Touch of Vaudville.

Most bands play music. Peaches and Crime is not most bands. They are a touch of nostalgia with some tongue-in-cheek humor, great Jazz, characters you won’t soon forget and an act that pays homage to comedy, vaudeville and a bygone era that few get to enjoy...unless you go see one of their shows. The creation of husband and wife Daniel and Angela Schwartz, they are headlining at the Metropolitan Room in New York City for one night only. We caught up with Ms. Schwartz for a quick inside look at this unforgettable ensemble.

Q~ Peaches and Crime? What a great name. How did that happen and what does the name mean or evoke? Angela Schwartz: My husband, Daniel Schwartz, is a master with words. He used to have this snarky expression "Aren't you just all peaches and arsenic?" While the group was in its infancy, I commented that would be a great name for the project in light of our old timey charm paired with black comedy and murder ballads . But he did one better and modified it to Peaches and Crime.

Q~ How did the group come together? Was the idea born first or did the music evolve after you got together?

Angela Schwartz: While trapped in a unhappy relationship, Daniel had begun writing lyrics for murder ballads. With him not being musically inclined, I had recommended that he seek out a guitarist in need of a lyricist. After many false starts, I finally had the revelation, that I could be that composer for him. The theme of murder ballads was well received and creative, so we stuck with that as our gimmick. As time went on we were able to attract more talent to the project until we finally had the line up you see today!

Q~ You have these wonderful nicknames. How did the players get nicknamed? Tell us about that. Angela Schwartz: Each member gets to come up with their own nickname and schtick with a little coaching from Daniel to make sure its cohesive with the theme. Some are plays on people's actual names, childhood nicknames and others are fabricated from whole cloth. Each stage name also has a secret persona. I don't want to give too much away, but we are a sordid group of colorful criminals and vagabonds that harkens back to the era we're trying to recreate. Q~ What can audiences expect at one of your shows in terms of music and the performance? Angela Schwartz: We do our best to recreate an old timey vaudeville experience for our audiences, complete with a master of ceremonies, choreographed dances and comedy routines. We want it to feel like your traveling back in time to a speakeasy. Our music, while all original, is designed to sound like the early era of American jazz & blues. Although, the time period does allow us some wiggle room into other fun musical genres like folk, swing and calypso.

Q~ Where do you normally perform? In other words how can people find you and follow You?

Angela Schwartz: We're based in Binghamton, NY, but in true vaudeville style, we aim to bring our unique show to as many audiences as possible in the North East, including NY, PA & NJ. This weekend we are please to be performing at the Metropolitan Room (see below). Future tour dates are listed on our website www.peachesandcrime.com. We are also available for hire for private functions if you want us to bring the party to you! Our next performance outside of the Binghamton area is at the Radisson Hotel in Scranton, PA on September 1, 2017 as a fundraiser hosted by the Erie Lackawana Dining Car Preservation Association. Until we bring our show into your neighborhood next, you can follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook, for there is no one like us on Facebook....