Pearls of Wisdom With Jasmine Womack

Author of "Twenty Pearls of Wisdom: A Woman's Guide to Self Preservation", Jasmine Womack educates, enlightens, and empowers college-aged and adult women to propel into their purpose, fulfill their goals, and turn their dreams into reality by teaching them how to balance their lives, build their businesses, and write their books. Jasmine knows that goal setting, along with taking personal responsibility, is the key to creating a positive consistent change in your life, relationships, and finances. She stresses how faith and a personal relationship with God combined with a strategic and strong work ethic, will yield successful results.

She has aided hundreds of women to making the necessary internal and external changes to take their lives to the next level. Jasmine is also the founder and CEO of P31 Publishing, LLC, a publishing company dedicated to the creation and production of inspiring and life-changing literature. Jasmine is the creator of various e-books and online self-improvement courses, classes, as well as the director of Pearls of Power, the premier personal and professional development community for novice ladypreneurs who desire to achieve success in their homes and businesses.

Author & Coach Jasmine Womack

“I've spent some time asking myself what I can do to challenge women to do what society doesn't teach us- which is to develop inner spiritual strength, resolve, and beauty; forgive those who have hurt us; and take ownership for our personal healing and therefore, our lives. What I've discovered is that women need practical principles & strategies which they are able to receive in a calm, and after real, relatable way using authentic life stories and my expertise on success (and failure). I share with them the tools, techniques and strategies it takes to succeed in their personal, spiritual, financial and emotional development so that ultimately, they can live the life of their dreams. I teach women the same strategies and mindsets that I implemented to:

Eliminate thousands of dollars of credit card and IRS debt

Totally rebuild my life following divorce when I was left with nothing and had my infant daughter to care for

Stop toxic dating; date intentionally following divorce and marry the love of my life

Lose over 65 lbs of weight and regain my self confidence

Follow my dreams of becoming an accomplished Author and build my business empire while transitioning from a 9 to 5.”

Jasmine is an effective speaker, educator, presenter, and session-workshop facilitator focusing on Goal Setting & Attaining, Self Publishing, Health & Fitness, Work & Life Balance, and Entrepreneurship while working a 9-5.

“I strive to make my audience feel engaged, educated and empowered.”

For more information visit https://www.authorjasminewomack.com .

Author & Speaker Jasmine Womack