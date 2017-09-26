Peat Meets Sweet: Balvenie's Peat Week 2002 Is A Smokin' Single Malt

“Which region of Scotland is your favorite for single malts?” is the whisky geek’s equivalent of “Which Sex & The City character are you?” Are you a big, bold Highland type? The soft, fruity Lowland sort? A salty, briny Campbeltowner? The two most disparate whisky regions are sweet, delicate Speyside and peaty, smoky Islay. A lot of Islay fans think Speysides are for wimps. A lot of Speyside enthusiasts think Islay malts, which largely use peat-malted barley, are like drinking an ashtray. Even folks who love both are usually in the mood for one OR the other — and rarely the twain shall meet.

Which is why the idea of the Balvenie Peat Week 2002 ($100) is so intriguing. Balvenie is the quintessential Speyside malt, with a gorgeous honeyed vanilla flavor that caresses the tongue and leaves your taste buds sighing in ecstasy... if taste buds could sigh. Anyway, the brand’s Malt Master, industry legend David A. Stewart, is famed for tinkering with the basic Balvenie by finishing it in barrels that have held everything from sherry to port to rum. The results are always interesting, and often brilliant — the 14-year-old Caribbean Cask, finished in rum casks, is one of my go-to single malts.

A peated Balvenie — will wonders never cease?

Peat Week 2002 is different from other Balvenies because the tinkering is done before distillation rather than after. Going back to 2001, for one week each year, Stewart and Co. use peated malt — barley that’s roasted on a peat-fueled fire — to make its whisky. This harkens back to the good ol’ days of the 19th and early 20th century (and again right after World War II), when most distilleries in Scotland fueled their malting floors with peat. The difference between Balvenie Peat Week and your typical Islay peated malt lies, at least partially, in the peat source. The Balvenie uses Highland peat, which is said to impart a more earthy, smoky flavor compared to Islay peat, which gives a whisky more salty, briny, campfire-by-the-sea feel. So if you’re expecting a Speyside version of Lagavulin or Laphroaig, you’ll be disappointed.

But if you’re simply expecting a damn good whisky, you’ve come to the right place. Matured entirely in American oak casks and bottled at 48.3% alcohol by volume (ABV), it’s got the bones of a classic Balvenie, with creamy vanilla, honey and pear notes coming to the fore. But it’s overlaid with a dry, quite gentle smokiness that, frankly, was a little mind-boggling at first for this longtime Balvenie drinker. The sweet-smoky combo turns out, after a couple of get-acquainted sips, to be delicious — and perfectly balanced, which is a testament to the genius of Mr. Stewart. It’s a worthy addition to the portfolio.