Nancy Pelosi: Republican Leaders Got Rolled On The Spending Deal

Pelosi said she didn’t know what McConnell was talking about. “He’s cleaning up his act and you [reporters] are falling for it or something, I don’t know,” she told HuffPost. “That was like, what? Because he put extraordinary measures? No, we wanted extraordinary measures.”

She added that it was McConnell who “unwittingly, probably,” gave Democrats the perfect opportunity to get a short-term spending deal. During the White House meeting, he proposed the idea of funding the government for three months, she said. Democrats weren’t expecting that, she said, and responded that they should extend the debt ceiling for the same amount of time, bundle the two issues together and call it a day. Trump agreed.