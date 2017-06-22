If anyone could do justice to the larger-than-life Versace family and the terrifying story of Gianni Versace’s murder, it’s screenwriter/director Ryan Murphy. And now there are photos to prove it.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which premieres on FX in 2018, tells the story of Versace’s murder in 1997 by spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Penelope Cruz plays Donatella Versace alongside Edgar Ramirez as the designer himself, Darren Criss as Cunanan and Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime partner, model Antonio D’Amico.

Entertainment Weekly released photos of the cast in character on Wednesday, and if they seem hauntingly authentic, perhaps that’s because ― aside from stellar hair, makeup and wardrobe work ― the photos and series were shot in Versace’s actual former home in Miami, where he was gunned down on the front steps.

Cruz told the mag the experience of shooting at the former Versace mansion in South Beach was “very moving, sometimes disturbing.”

It’s hard to deny the genius of Cruz’s transformation into the iconic, eccentric Donatella...

Getty Images / Entertainment Weekly L: Donatella Versace in 1997. R: Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace.

Entertainment Weekly Uncanny.

...but we’d argue the resemblance seen in the rest of the cast is actually even more uncanny. Take Ramirez, for example:

Getty Images / Entertainment Weekly L: Gianni Versace before his death in 1997. R: Edgar Ramirez as Versace.

Then there’s Criss, who looks equal parts startlingly handsome and terrifying as Cunanan.

Getty Images / Entertainment Weekly L: Andrew Cunanan appears on a wanted sign for the murder of Gianni Versace. R: Darren Criss as Cunanan.

Ricky Martin looks cut from stone as D’Amico.

Getty Images / Entertainment Weekly L: Antonio D'Amico in 1998. R: Ricky Martin as D'amico.