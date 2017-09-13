Pennywise Actor Tells Conan How He Came Up With Creepy Smile For 'It'

Pennywise’s demonic smile in the box-office smash “It” actually has its roots in family fun.

Bill Skarsgård, who plays the terrifying clown in the horror remake, told Conan O’Brien on his show Tuesday that as a 10-year-old he was inspired by his older brother, who “had this ability ... to point his lip in a very strange way.”

“For some reason, I don’t know how, I understood that I could do it as well,” the actor continued.

To prove it he did this:

Eek!

Skarsgård said he isolated the expression by pulling a T-shirt around his face and then would chase his petrified little brother. Nice.