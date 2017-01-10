It’s official.

No one can resist the powers of Nusret Gökçe, the sexy Turkish butcher and restaurateur who’s become meme-worthy seemingly overnight.

Gökçe is currently going viral for a sensual video of him slicing up a beautiful piece of meat. But it’s the last part of the video ― the completely over-the-top way he sprinkles salt ― that’s led to his new nickname, #SaltBae.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Those glasses! That hair! That fitted shirt! That concentration! That flair! Everything about #SaltBae is extra, which is exactly why people are obsessed with him (and his viral video has 2.9 million views and counting).

İşte kuzu kuzu geldim dedi A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

Sanat eseri Gibisin dediler(bugun Ankara Nusretdeyiz) A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Oct 18, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

Guzel sapliyorsun dediler A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Sep 16, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

His salty skills and meaty pics have earned him tons of admirers on social media:

When you use "thus" in an essay pic.twitter.com/LgC27qdzXe — محسن (@SheikhMyBody) January 8, 2017

You vs the man she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/QeXqj8upj2 — ™ (@elBeardedBandit) January 7, 2017

when your makeup is almost complete but you still gotta add that touch of highlight pic.twitter.com/RzNbTbymor — 🐝 ya like jazz? 🐝 (@hanxine) January 7, 2017

Even Bruno Mars had to weigh in!

Though we swear we’ve seen him somewhere before...

#saltbae is just Juandissimo Magnifico with shades. The jig is up. pic.twitter.com/r8x6Zps8BM — lauryn trill (@OmnipotentMeesh) January 8, 2017

He’s also inspired a gritty hot take, who goes by #GritsBae:

According to Buzzfeed, Salt Bae owns six restaurants in Turkey called Nusr-Et. Though he’s been around for quite some time, we predict this new sprinkling of fame will lead to a few more interested customers.