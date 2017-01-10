TASTE

People Are Losing It Over The Way This Butcher Sprinkles His Salt

So meaty.

01/10/2017 09:33 am ET
Carly Ledbetter Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

It’s official. 

No one can resist the powers of Nusret Gökçe, the sexy Turkish butcher and restaurateur who’s become meme-worthy seemingly overnight. 

Gökçe is currently going viral for a sensual video of him slicing up a beautiful piece of meat. But it’s the last part of the video ― the completely over-the-top way he sprinkles salt ― that’s led to his new nickname, #SaltBae. 

Ottoman steak 🔪

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

Those glasses! That hair! That fitted shirt! That concentration! That flair! Everything about #SaltBae is extra, which is exactly why people are obsessed with him (and his viral video has 2.9 million views and counting). 

İşte kuzu kuzu geldim dedi

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

Sanat eseri Gibisin dediler(bugun Ankara Nusretdeyiz)

A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

Guzel sapliyorsun dediler

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

His salty skills and meaty pics have earned him tons of admirers on social media: 

Even Bruno Mars had to weigh in! 

Though we swear we’ve seen him somewhere before...

He’s also inspired a gritty hot take, who goes by #GritsBae: 

According to Buzzfeed, Salt Bae owns six restaurants in Turkey called Nusr-Et. Though he’s been around for quite some time, we predict this new sprinkling of fame will lead to a few more interested customers. 

The Huffington Post has reached out to Gökçe and will update this post accordingly. 

