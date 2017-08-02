People Are Loving This Video Of A Boy With Down Syndrome Singing Whitney Houston

Dane Miller loves music, and it shows.

The 9-year-old is going viral, thanks to a video his aunt posted on Facebook that shows the little boy belting out “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.

The heartwarming video has been viewed over 23 million times, and the comments section is filled with positive responses to the boy’s performance.

“He is just very vibrant,” Miller’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, told ABC News of her nephew who has Down syndrome. “He’s very high-functioning, so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video].”

As the video started getting international attention, the little boy’s family created a YouTube channel called Amazing Dane to share more uplifting videos of him.

Miller’s mom, Danna, told Today that they’re “not trying to make him into the next new music star.”