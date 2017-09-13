Kendall And Kylie Have Crossed Yet Another Line With Cultural Appropriation

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are simply asking for controversy at this point.

The two recently released a limited-edition line for their Kendall & Kylie label exclusively through Saks Fifth Avenue, before the items go on their website.

One of the items that’s drawn a lot of attention so far is the “Lee Leather Clutch,” a handbag modeled after a Chinese takeout box. The purse reads “KK Express Los Angeles, CA” and comes with a tiger graphic and ”#3″ on it: [LET’S SAY HOW MUCH IT COSTS]

The item is currently sold out:

Saks Fifth Avenue/Kendall and Kylie

Just last month, the Jenners came under fire for appropriating Chola culture in a deleted Instagram post. Though the shirt itself was not offensive, many in the Latino community found the styling of the shirt extremely troubling as it stole the elements of Chola style.

In June, the sisters pulled a line of $125 vintage T-shirts that displayed their faces over images of Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Doors, Kiss and Ozzy Osbourne as well as the late music artists Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace).

Voletta Wallace, mother of Christopher, spoke out about the offensive T-shirts on Instagram.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she wrote. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Shortly after Voletta spoke out, the Jenners issued an apology and removed the shirts from their store.

“We deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way,” Kendall said via a tweet.