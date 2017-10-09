People Are Sharing Their Most Cringeworthy AIM Screennames

The first thought we had when we heard AOL Instant Messenger was shutting down? RIP, AIM ― and RIP to all the embarrassing screennames of our youth, too.
For those of us who grew up with it, the ~iconic~ chat service provided an outlet to establish and try on new identities via screennames. And those screennames really said a lot about you: emokidlovesjen89 indicated that you were super emo, dating Jen...and born in 1989. (Really, what more did people need to know?)
As a tribute to AIM shuttering, people on Twitter shared their most hilarious screennames from years past. (FYI, AOL is now part of Oath, which owns HuffPost.)
Read some of the best below:
in honor of AIM's upcoming death, here is my incredibly '90s first screen name: g0tmilk501— David Bertozzi (@djbertozzi) October 6, 2017
My first AIM screen name was Hellslilangel888. I was 12 and thought it sounded cool lol. Those were the days— Autumn Garrander (@xFallForAutumnx) October 8, 2017
my AIM screen name was rdsports99 because— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) October 6, 2017
a) RDS are my initials
b) I liked sports (still do tbh)
c) it was 1998 and 1999 seemed cool
My first AIM screen name was CuteChurchGirl86— Ratt BOOnan (@thatnoonan) October 8, 2017
RIP #AIM. My first screen name ever was “blondeslayer69” I was not blonde, but I loved #Buffy. As for 69... I was 12 and immature— Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) October 6, 2017
My first AIM screen name was AaliyahsEmoKid so yes, my personal brand has always been confusing— 👻 Crypt Deadman 👻 (@ChrisDStedman) October 6, 2017
This is so sad. Anyone remember what their AIM screen name was? Mine was Y0URkindaH0TTx3 which is incredibly embarrassing. 😂🙈 https://t.co/DttXYshpgO— Courtney Highfield (@CourtneyCBS21) October 6, 2017
my aim screen name was sportscenterman2 #RIPAIM— Robert J. Hanlon (@FlashHanlon) October 7, 2017
Bruh my AIM screen name was poptartfan1234, I’m not sure if it gets worse than that.— RealityBasedKyrie (@JamesMikeMorris) October 7, 2017
https://t.co/VZ4win5IyC
my first AIM screen name was "chadhanger123" which I guess I thought was a clever nod to the 2000 election.. RIP https://t.co/sz5jLRWnkM— Josh Feola (@joshfeola) October 8, 2017
Rip Aol's AIM - what was your first cringy screen name? Mine: blueyedbrat— Cassie Ramoska (@cramoska) October 6, 2017
My AIM screen name was xXxKutlessxXX and my away message probably was lyrics from Timberwolves At New Jersey— Curt Dover (@CurtisDover) October 7, 2017
My name is Billy John so I used my initials to make my first AIM screen name "BJmaster" https://t.co/n9GU98Ppva— billy feat. sabi (@BillyHinman) October 7, 2017
Fun fact: In 2001, I was feeling patriotic after 9/11 and changed my AIM screen name to America219. 5th grade me had a lot of feelings.— Azzie Toi ™ (@AzureAnderson) October 9, 2017
pondextr69 (poindexter for being nerdy, 69 for nice)— Just Neil (@neilcameron) October 6, 2017
I never felt cooler in my lifetime than having my AIM screenname be “FEELiNG x3 THiiS” #RIP— Sam (@sam_oniraug) October 6, 2017
My first AIM name was MrCelloFan because I was 11, obsessed with Chicago, and couldn't spell. #RIPAIM— Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) October 6, 2017
My first AIM screen name was RockerGirl and my password was puppies which I think says a lot about me— Katie 🥀 (@kthlnrmn) October 8, 2017
What was your aim screen name? Was it embarrassing or was it created to stand the test of time?— John Allan Hinds🍑👀 (@JABistro) October 8, 2017
Mine was "theman24x7"
🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/i9ppyZqgMD
Potsygirl06 - because someone in high school told me I looked like Mrs Potts from Beauty & the Beast and I somehow embraced the nickname 😩— Molly Jasinski (@mollyjasinski) October 6, 2017
In honor of AIM shutting down here's a reminder that my first screenname was ortizgirl56, after David Ortiz and my soccer uniform number— Fionaintafraidofno👻 (@fionaderulo) October 7, 2017
my AIM screen name was excellentman477— Anamanaguchi (@anamanaguchi) October 7, 2017
Now that it's the middle of the night in America, it can be told: my AIM screen name was AgentSlick.— Rob K (@roberthenryk) October 9, 2017
