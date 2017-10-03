I hate it when folks say that people don’t read anymore. That is not true. In fact I believe people read more than ever.

Content and social search has has grown to become one of the most powerful tools available for learning, discovering and enriching our lives. Everyone knows it. Business are now targeting customers through the web with powerful websites and tools that we use everyday such as Facebook and Twitter.

People read emails.

People read e-books.

People read online news.

The list goes on.

They’re just looking at screens to do it.

They also like to read in small chunks. Think: Twitter, and Facebook.

We don’t live in those letter days where we haven’t heard from folks in ages and we expect 6 pages of content to read. We hear from folks pretty often, actually. We are so connected with each other that we are not writing and reading so much at a time.

In fact, we have so much content in front of us that we’re better off with less of it.

And that’s where we find ourselves today.

We’re so overwhelmed that we need to keep it simple.

I give this advice to my clients when they ask me to write something or when I’m asked by a friend to review their resume. Keep it simple.