NEWS
09/21/2017 10:51 am ET

People Guess Which Strangers Are Sex Workers In Stereotype-Busting Video

The answers weren't as obvious as you might think.

By Ron Dicker

In a fun social experiment, the video production company Cut asked four people to interview 10 strangers in a room and figure out which of them are sex workers. 

Five of the 10 were sex workers, including porn actors, a paid escort and a webcam host. A few subjects were asked to eat bananas and whip a riding crop, but of course their actions didn’t always identify who they were ― or weren’t.

A BBC Three video earlier this year sought to challenge misconceptions about sex workers, and perhaps this test will do the same.

As one woman who revealed herself to be a dominatrix above said, “Why the fuck would I wear leather?”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Science And Technology Reproductive Health Sex Pornography Sex Work
People Guess Which Strangers Are Sex Workers In Stereotype-Busting Video

CONVERSATIONS