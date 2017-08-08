People Responded Perfectly To Mathematician’s Sexist Tweet About That Google Memo

Eric Weinstein, a mathematician and managing director of Peter Thiel’s financial consulting firm Thiel Capital, recently tweeted a sexist response to the controversy surrounding a Google employee’s anti-diversity memo.

Early Tuesday morning, Weinstein tweeted a message to Google asking the tech company to “stop teaching” his daughter that she will be successful by complaining to human resources.

“Dear @Google,” Weinstein tweeted. “Stop teaching my girl that her path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in complaining to HR. Thx in advance, A dad.”

Weinstein’s tweet came after a weekend of controversy around a memo written by Google engineer James Damore. The 10-page manifesto criticizes Google’s “ideological echo chamber” and attempts to argue that biology is to blame for the gender gap and lack of diversity in tech. The memo was distributed internally at Google before tech websites picked up the news on Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, Google fired Damore, with CEO Sundar Pichai telling employees that Damore’s anti-diversity memo violated its code of conduct and “crossed the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.”

Of course, many people were not happy with Weinstein’s rather ignorant tweet. Twitter users made their opinions known, responding to the mathematician with their own stories of harassment and discrimination.

I for one think it's a wholly enjoyable experience to be paid less for equal work — Sam H. Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) August 8, 2017

I went to HR for a guy who harassed me. It took 3 more women for him to get fired. That's why I work for myself. You don't know. LEARN. — MJA (@MJADetBos) August 8, 2017

stop teaching your daughter that it's ok when men tell her she's biologically less apt to code, bro — rone (@rone) August 8, 2017

Dude. The reason we want workplaces free of discrimination is so we can focus on our actual damn jobs. — jendziura (@jendziura) August 8, 2017

If this guy Eric Weinstein actually has a daughter, pls find me - your dad works for Thiel, another misogynist, and you need a mentor. https://t.co/IT9cs9sVwp — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 8, 2017

Other Twitter users went the more poetic route, using the same structure Weinstein did to illustrate just how problematic and dangerous his thinking really is.

Stop teaching your girl that misogyny is something she has to accept without complaint.



A woman — A Blog of Their Own (@BlogOfTheirOwn) August 8, 2017

A mom https://t.co/nDq69sf0Fe — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 8, 2017