Aw, crap.

Twitter users just now realized that one of Denny’s mascots, a sausage wearing a hat, unfortunately bears an uncanny resemblance to poop.

Though some people believe the sausage mascot is new, the breakfast chain confirmed with HuffPost that it actually debuted in 2014 as part of the “Grand Slams” web series.

The sausage is just having its fifteen minutes of feces fame now:

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

Once you see the Denny's turd mascot, you can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/ua6FeZVprk — Bruce VanWyngarden (@sylamore1) September 12, 2017

This really is Denny's new mascot? Really? If this was there #1, what was there #2? pic.twitter.com/i6KYJGPZre — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) September 13, 2017

Luckily, Denny’s doesn’t seem to mind the press “Sausage” is getting and even had a little fun with its statement about the mascot.

“Sausage has been looking for an opportunity to out-shadow his breakfast counterparts for a while, so it was only a matter of time before he tried to jump into the spotlight,” John Dillon, chief marketing officer at Denny’s, told HuffPost in a statement. “While this unflattering comparison was never in his plan, he won’t let it stop him from enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.”