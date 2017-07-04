The Woman Who Cleaned Trump's Hollywood Star Inspired A New Meme

President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star gets vandalized a lot. Like, seriously, a lot.

One woman took it upon herself to clean up the star and post photos of it on Twitter. Now, that’s actually a really sweet thing to do. Maintenance people work really hard to maintain that star, and then there’s the expense of having to constantly replace and clean the darn thing.

“Stopped to clean @ realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. # RaisedRight,” she captioned her photos.

So of course, people said some rude things about the tweet and the girl. Maybe the tone of the caption rubbed them the wrong way. Maybe some people really just hate Trump (imagine that?).

But we’re not interested in any of that.

The post also inspired a bunch of people to recreate the image with their own flair and that’s what we care about. There are some truly funny gems in here.

Seriously, we’re just in this for the memes.

dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017

i picked up the trash around this bc i have nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/XXyDWvhi3g — abbey rhiannon (@AbbeyRhiannonn) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

stopped by to clean @carrieffisher 's star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/Sp5GT5UuMo — britni (@Ieapyear) July 4, 2017

stopped to clean his star. nothing but respect for my president 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KZH52YYLfg — Jess Hardy (@penguinpenguout) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean winona ryder's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright pic.twitter.com/VQS11U3zfM — erin nicole (@ryderwatts) July 3, 2017

stopped and cleaned lassie's star. Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/cN5sn5NXCJ — benny z (@BZoods) July 4, 2017

stopped and cleaned Godzilla's star nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/geI9f0jH7a — Kill STARWARSFUR (@STARWARSFUR) July 4, 2017

got drunk and slutty in front of harrison ford's star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/vNtDHyZWZj — josh dameron solo (@HoeDameron) July 4, 2017

Just came to make out with Jennifer Lopez's star. Nothing but respect for MY president. pic.twitter.com/GvsSMmyo9S — tina fromda block (@jlosbestfriend) July 4, 2017

Stopped to clean his sign. Nothing but respect for my president. pic.twitter.com/jXQuabOiTv — grean bean (@misandrism) July 3, 2017

