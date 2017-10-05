Amazon Is Under Fire For Sale Of Offensive Pro-Anorexia Sweatshirt

An Amazon retailer is under fire for selling an offensive sweatshirt that makes light of eating disorders.

The sweatshirt, sold by a vendor called ArturoBuch, reads, “Anorexia: Like Bulimia, except with self control.” The description says the sweatshirt “runs small” and it retails for $24.75 - $30. Amazon declined to comment to HuffPost when asked about its policies on selling offensive merchandise.

Amazon ArturoBuch also sells another item of clothing that reads “hoes before bros.”

Reviews for the sweatshirt are overwhelmingly comprised of 1-star reviews ever since Twitter discovered the item. It even warranted a response from Claire Mysko, the CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association.

“Jokes about eating disorders are dangerous and cliché. This hoodie propagates the myth that eating disorders are trivial and mere issues of willpower or self-control,” Mysko said in a statement. “Stereotypes like this result in increased stigma and are barriers that prevent people from seeking help. Anorexia is not a ‘lifestyle choice,’ it is a mental health disorder with socio-biological influences. We ask that Amazon stand with those affected by these deadly illnesses and remove the sweatshirt from their store.”

Many people who have experienced eating disorders shared their views about the hoodie:

Amazon hoodie supposed to be funny? Guess I had a humour by-pass during my 25yrs of anorexia (binge/purge type..) #VictoriaLIVE — Mel (@RuftyRoo) October 3, 2017

This makes me so sad. Anorexia silently kills a person on the inside and then kills their entire body. Take it down! — Andrea Carolina, LPC (@lightlypink) October 1, 2017

"It's absolutely disgraceful and irresponsible"



Retailer Amazon criticised over anorexia/bulimia hoodie: https://t.co/Ky5JeRttpO pic.twitter.com/Z2cgyWVvFJ — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) October 3, 2017

Who would even buy a hoodie like that?! Bizarre! They should be removed from the UK internet sites. Extreme bad taste. #VictoriaLive — Lorraine Moore (@Community_Moore) October 3, 2017

Another Twitter user pointed out that there were other clothing items joking about anorexia for sale on Amazon’s site:

Thank you for sharing this,Andy. Very concerning. They also have a 'humour' range of large 'I beat Anorexia' tshirts & even a baby bib... pic.twitter.com/A3WyezXchZ — CaoilfhionnGallagher (@caoilfhionnanna) September 30, 2017

Though the hoodie is certainly loathsome, it doesn’t fall under the guidelines of Amazon’s “offensive products” page.

Under examples of offensive products, Amazon lists “Products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views, crime scene photographs, morgue or autopsy photographs, human body parts, products retrieved from a disaster or tragedy site, and videos, sound or other recordings taken without the subject’s permission,” but there is nothing that talks about eating disorders.