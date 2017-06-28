By Daisy Nichols, Editor

These 11 recipes will help you pack a perfect picnic

Shutterstock

When the sun is shining and the weather is warm, it is lovely to be able to get out of the kitchen, bypass the dining room, and enjoy a meal outdoors. Whether it’s eaten at an old fashioned picnic table or sitting on a blanket under the shade of a tree, picnic food has certain requirements. It should be easy to transport, not too messy and should never sacrifice flavor for any reason.

Sandwiches and chips are all fine and dandy — ham and cheese between two slices of bread and some salty, crispy, crackling kettle chips can be a most pleasant meal, after all — but sometimes more really is better. Plan your next picnic as though it were a dinner party, with the same love and attention to detail that you would give any sit down meal. Just because the food is cold and you might not be sitting in chairs does not mean you should make any less of an effort.

We made a list of some picnic classics and provided you with links to recipes that will be sure to inspire your next alfresco dining experience.

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW Perfect Fried Chicken and 10 Other Classic Picnic Foods Slideshow