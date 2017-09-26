Perfect Health: Within Your Reach Today!

Please allow me to share a couple pet peeves and remedies with you today...

I aspire to lift you up and show you what you’re capable of with just a few simple mindset shifts that will have lasting positive impacts on your entire life as well as the lives you interact with. I hope you will follow along through the end, despite potential moments of discomfort, as I don’t have too many pet peeves and this thought process is part of my vision for improving global well-being.

I‘m not a fan of the word “fight” or any of its relatives like “battle,” “hack,” or “kill,” especially when used in phrases such as “fighting cancer.” Like the dictionary, I define these words as a very strong, violent, destructive, forceful, hostile opposition, struggle, conflict, and resistance.

We already know that what we resist persists, and actually enlarges (Carl Jung). Opposing or resisting cancer, which is typically nature’s way of waking you up to behaviors and patterns that aren’t serving you and LIFE in general, isn’t the easiest way or even a way to perfect health. (There are times that it’s clear what causes cancer, such as exposure to radiation or toxins. I’m referring to the times when western doctors can’t seem to find an external cause.)

Perfect health is attainable by ALL, despite what advertising may want you to believe. As you probably already know, being healthy isn’t profitable to most institutions today.

Bruce Lipton, PhD’s research at Stanford University’s School of Medicine revealed that, “the environment, operating through the membrane, controlled the behavior and physiology of the cell, turning genes on and off.” (https://www.brucelipton.com/about) What are we, besides a bunch of cells within a membrane???

Dr. Lipton’s book The Biology of Belief (which has been recently updated, with more data, in honor of its 10th anniversary), is a wonderful resource for tons of research including many other scientists’ findings around biology and health, especially evidence that supports the belief that our DNA is simply a blueprint that does not need to express itself and can be changed by our thoughts, feelings, actions, and environment. How empowering is that knowledge?!?!?

If you (or someone you know) has been diagnosed with what most western doctors label as terminal or incurable, I recommend taking a look at your life and sincerely checking in on whether you’re living in a way that respects and supports life and nature (including your own body, mind, and soul) or if you’re living in a way that destroys your life, nature, and lives around you without taking the greater good of ALL into consideration.

I notice a lot of humans do not know how to practice self-love, and it may be as simple as learning how to love yourself unconditionally, the way you want others to love you. If you are leading a negative and destructive life (in any capacity, even if only in your mind) those opposing behaviors need to change; that is if you’d like to be healthy and thriving ASAP.

I highly recommend studying and practicing universal laws if you are looking for knowledge on how to fully live and thrive in any day and age.

I realize that when most humans get to the point of being labeled “terminal,” that it may feel as if there may not be enough time to stop thinking, feeling, and doing all the toxic stuff they’ve been doing for so long in just an instant; especially if you’ve been ignoring signals your body has been gradually sending you over time (e.g. headaches, body aches, fatigue, depression, anxiety, nervous ticks, spasms, unhealthy weight loss or gain, etc.).

As long as you are still here in your body, there is still hope for you. The solution is to ALWAYS listen to and honor your body along the journey of your life.

Nobody knows you better than you.

If you currently feel ANY dis-ease within your body, this is nature’s way of gently telling you that something that you’ve been thinking, saying, doing, allowing, and experiencing does not serve life, especially yours. This would be a wonderful opportunity to surrender to LIFE (nature); learning to be like water, adapting with the flow of life, embracing and celebrating nature’s messages (even if initially they cause you temporary pain). In order for any psychological pain to subside, look at the big picture by gathering as many facts as you can, using logic and leaving emotions out of the equation.

Nature is only trying to make your life easier, but if you choose to ignore its “signals,” nature will destroy you, sooner versus later… Humans canNOT ever outsmart nature.

We need nature; nature does not need us, humans. Nature will go on without humanity when our time to go back into the ether from whence we came from comes.

For now, while you are still existing on this corporeal plane, the answers and cures to the majority of your ailments are withIN each and everyONE of YOU... not in a pill, bottle, joint, screen, purse, watch, shoes, car, or latest fad (aka distraction from reality).

My additional related pet peeve is using the word “cancer” in phrases such as “cure cancer” and “cancer awareness.” We should be grateful for cancer because in most cases (unless due to an external cause) cancer is the last chance for you to live your life differently, aka serving ALL of life (nature), so you can truly thrive.

Nature is telling you: “I’ve sent you all these messages yet you kept ignoring and trying to suppress me, so here’s your last and biggest wake-up call to be a better human to yourself and all my perfect creations!”

Adapt or perish! Nature doesn’t discriminate or care about your intentions. Actions always speak louder than words, especially when it comes to natural and universal laws of the body, mind, and soul.

Still, I feel we should use phrases such as “have perfect health” and “perfect health awareness” when we do use language to express our aspirations around health. As an intuitive writer (for almost 3 decades now), I have always been sensitive to language usage. As a long time student, teacher, and applier of psychology, neuroscience, epigenetics, quantum and metaphysics… I understand just how powerful words and thoughts are.

Thoughts really do become things (Mahatma Gandhi)!

Energy or God, which is the only thing that exists in the whole entire universe, which is the universe (based on science and theology), flows where YOUR attention goes (James Redfield).

What I tend to do when I feel any sort of dis-ease in my life... is slow down immediately, sometimes stopping everything I’m doing (depending on circumstances), close my eyes (as soon as it’s safe to do so), exhale deeply, slowly, and fully through my mouth (releasing all the toxins in my body), until there is nothing left to release... then inhale fully, deeply and slowly through my nose (inhaling perfect health), holding that breath for as long as I safely can. I cycle through this sort of intentional exhaling and breathing for about 10 times to neutralize my energy. Sometimes more is necessary.

When I first started implementing this practice, I used to lay down on my back with my arms and legs stretched and pointed as far away from each other (kind of like a big X). Now I implement a lot more neutralizing and grounding practices daily... to stay balanced, calm, open, fluid, authentic, positive, healthy, loving, and clear as much as possible.

Whether you are aware of it or not, we are all influenced by the energy around us, and I want to make sure that the energy I’m feeling is my own (especially when I am working on healing myself). I advise you to have some sort of daily grounding practice if you want to thrive in all aspects of life, too.

I’ve shared only one of infinite possible ways to ground yourself, to connect with your most authentic self and hear your innermost authentic guidance system. Experiment with it, if you feel inclined to do so, in times of dis-ease (or to be proactive in avoiding dis-ease). You will always know what is right and wrong for you, because your body will let you know through ease and dis-ease. Listen and adapt to your personal needs. No one else can truly know what is best for you, so I find it vital to check in with yourself regularly.

Grounding is also a form of practicing unconditional self-love with yourself.

If you are in any sort of pain and tired of it, it’s time to surrender to your most authentic self and let go of whatever doesn’t serve you anymore. You deserve the best of LIFE.

Start by putting your highest possible self first; this includes properly taking care of your body, mind, and soul.

You have the power to experience a life of ease, joy, abundance, peace, perfect health, fulfillment, prosperity, and unconditional love within you NOW. That is your power and no one else’s. YOU get to choose your destiny.

So ask yourself please, “What sort of life do you aspire to live?”

Then start living and thinking like that person today.

Be - Do - Have