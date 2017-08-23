-
1
When you were excited for Bachelor In Paradise but you turn on ABC and football is on instead ... #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/xwAxXKk3DF— Marissa Bisaccio (@MarissaBisaccio) August 22, 2017
-
2
Ben Z and Raven’s dog are a week apart. The fact that he knows that is a reason to not give him a rose. #BachelorInParadise #bip— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) August 22, 2017
-
3
LITERALLY DEAN JUST NOW TO KRISTINA #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/AraY4gZWlf— Chandler (@ChndlrVlndr) August 22, 2017
-
4
Everyone watching #BachelorInParadise and being disappointed in dean pic.twitter.com/g8Vx9Gy281— AVERY💋 (@averyxelizabeth) August 22, 2017
-
5
how long have we been waiting for the first rose ceremony? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ktMbWAIfXP— Rachel's Teeth Gap (@memes_bachelor) August 22, 2017
-
6
BiP drinking game rules:— MoMo (@dinoface1) August 22, 2017
Drink every time Adam says "like"
Try not to die#bachelorinparadise
-
7
Welcome to paradise you little weirdo #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/iUd0Kc3vcl— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 22, 2017
-
8
OH MY GOD, IT'S HAPPENING. A ROSE CEREMONY IS HAPPENING. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/vUZ6I0XRkh— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) August 22, 2017
-
9
In his white pants and mint bow tie, Robby is like a human Kitchen Aid standing mixer. #BachelorInParadise— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 22, 2017
-
10
What Ben Z's romantic future might look like #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/o4MxmNfIhS— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 22, 2017
-
11
#BachelorInParadise— Maha (@melsabaa) August 22, 2017
Me last week:"I'm an intelligent woman. I will not fall prey to this show"
Me tonight : pic.twitter.com/lj4N8LB11f
-
12
I have been to lots of Jewish weddings, and none of those relationships started with a guy blessing the wine in hebrew. #BachelorinParadise— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 22, 2017
-
13
As a fellow Jew, calling Lacy out for being Jewish/using it as your move is TERRIBLE game. #BachelorInParadise— Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) August 22, 2017
-
14
Next time someone asks me what men in the millennial dating pool are like, I'll show them a montage of the bromances on #BachelorInParadise— Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) August 22, 2017
-
15
All these men realizing if they don't talk to women their vacation is over #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/gDfcAPOrfB— The Bachelor Lady (@BachelorLady) August 22, 2017
-
16
Robby thinks Amanda's former engagement is a red flag.— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 22, 2017
Robby being friends with Amanda's former fiance is the red flag.#BachelorinParadise
-
17
We just aren't suppose to have a rose ceremony 🤣🤣 the shut down, a tsunami, and now the dang president 💀🤣💀🤣💀 #BachelorInParadise— Raven (@ravengates09) August 22, 2017
-
18
i don't remember him from rachel's season #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/onGliqM8Mw— Luke Mawhatever (@LukeMawhirter) August 22, 2017
-
19
I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise— Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017
-
20
kristina deserves better #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rRcfBVAaWU— j (@JuliaR_AA) August 22, 2017
-
21
TBH, I wasn't super emotionally invested in this episode until NOW AND IM IN AN EMOTIONAL RAMPAGE #BachelorInParadise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 22, 2017
-
22
Alexis crying over pizza speaks to me on the deepest of levels. #BachelorInParadise— BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) August 22, 2017
-
23
I vote @awatazzz for bachelor, bachelorette, president of the United States and king of the world— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 22, 2017
-
24
Guys like Dean are the reason we all ended up on the bachelor in the first place #BachelorInParadise— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) August 22, 2017
-
25
Somehow Ben Z manages to make talking about a dog sound boring #BachelorinParadise— Shira (@shiraselko) August 23, 2017
-
26
Reality check: Two extremely hot women are competing over… this guy. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/7qR8dDSiTm— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 23, 2017
-
27
According to the chyron her name is actually "Severe T-Storm Watch Putnam." #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/Gy5mFf0vnn— Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) August 23, 2017
-
28
When Chris Harrison says dating the bartender is against the rules #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/PKU3qCIZgn— Amy (@psych_amy) August 23, 2017
-
29
I remember when Adam got like 2 lines in on Rachel's season and made it to the end and now he's don juan wtf goin on #BachelorInParadise— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 23, 2017
-
30
Adam's like... #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9qRRy495Ez— Ksmied (@ksmied24) August 23, 2017
-
31
#BachelorInParadise How Diggy looked at Lacey when Dom came in pic.twitter.com/sBzF0KMVSy— Halo (@Halo83794378) August 23, 2017
-
32
Diggy is finally getting the attention he deserves. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/SMPRnGmhAG— Micaela Clark-Harmon (@micaelacharming) August 23, 2017
-
33
me: i dont consider myself emotionally attached to this show— elise (@khawkins1017) August 23, 2017
danielle m and wells: *make out*
me: KELSOEORIEOEORKTHWO #BachelorInParadise
-
34
Danielle is the second nicest person I’ve ever met. First being your local Chick-Fil-A cashier. #BachelorInParadise #bip— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) August 23, 2017
-
35
Tonight's episode of #bachelorinparadise was far more composed and mature than the President's rally. What a time to be alive.— Molly Tarlov (@mollytarlov) August 23, 2017
