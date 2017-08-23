Tonight's episode of #bachelorinparadise was far more composed and mature than the President's rally. What a time to be alive.

me: i dont consider myself emotionally attached to this show danielle m and wells: *make out* me: KELSOEORIEOEORKTHWO #BachelorInParadise

I remember when Adam got like 2 lines in on Rachel's season and made it to the end and now he's don juan wtf goin on #BachelorInParadise

Guys like Dean are the reason we all ended up on the bachelor in the first place #BachelorInParadise

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise

We just aren't suppose to have a rose ceremony 🤣🤣 the shut down, a tsunami, and now the dang president 💀🤣💀🤣💀 #BachelorInParadise

All these men realizing if they don't talk to women their vacation is over #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/gDfcAPOrfB

Next time someone asks me what men in the millennial dating pool are like, I'll show them a montage of the bromances on #BachelorInParadise

As a fellow Jew, calling Lacy out for being Jewish/using it as your move is TERRIBLE game. #BachelorInParadise

I have been to lots of Jewish weddings, and none of those relationships started with a guy blessing the wine in hebrew. #BachelorinParadise

#BachelorInParadise Me last week:"I'm an intelligent woman. I will not fall prey to this show" Me tonight : pic.twitter.com/lj4N8LB11f

Ben Z and Raven’s dog are a week apart. The fact that he knows that is a reason to not give him a rose. #BachelorInParadise #bip

When you were excited for Bachelor In Paradise but you turn on ABC and football is on instead ... #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/xwAxXKk3DF

