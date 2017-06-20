-
This is going to be a very trying episode of #TheBachelorette considering how this whole world has been changed up— Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) June 19, 2017
2
Producer, trying to get Dean say "Lee is racist" on camera. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/25Qxj7uUtx— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 20, 2017
3
Let's spend less time on garbage people, Bach producers. #TheBachelorette— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 20, 2017
4
Harrison: "You just tell me what you want. I can make anything happen."— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) June 20, 2017
JUST A REMINDER THAT HARRISON IS QUEEN BEE, Y'ALL. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0bCYMDdBCI
5
Reaction shot of the night. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eSFyc0nQpL— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 20, 2017
6
this photo of Lee is so good #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/vMyFmLBk7H— Rachel W. Miller (@the_rewm) June 20, 2017
7
Everyone in America right now watching Lee get a rose... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4YNIycqUgi— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 20, 2017
8
I could probably punt Lee #TheBachelorette— Alexis Waters (@awatazzz) June 20, 2017
9
Rachel to producers: 'I have to keep Lee? You told me after WhaBoom guy I was done. Man this is some sh*t.'#TheBachelorette— Katryna I. (@Katryna_I) June 20, 2017
10
We interrupt this broadcast to ask WHAT IN THE NAME OF ALL THAT'S HOLY IS ALEX WEARING? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LWaIDAMg6K— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 20, 2017
11
LEE GOT A FREAKING ROSE OVER DIGGY I WANT TO FIGHT #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Bp4zM9XKcG— Tia (@arollingbeauty) June 20, 2017
12
Exclusive footage of me listening to Dean talk about his mom. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7Lyfcr77mK— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) June 20, 2017
13
Suddenly I want to rock Dean to sleep. #bachelorette— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) June 20, 2017
14
"I didn't want to cry because I didn't want to make him cry more." Pretty much every black woman in the history of America. #TheBachelorette— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) June 20, 2017
15
Bryan: "Dean should be worried."— Noelle Kelly (@noellekelly7) June 20, 2017
Me: dEaN sHouLD bE woRrIEd. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/c01ivRQHVs
16
RUSSELL DICKERSON IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU BLOW YOUR BUDGET ON ASHTON & MILA DURING WEEK 2 #TheBachelorette— Sheila the Chicken (@sheila_chicken) June 20, 2017
17
Guys who make their pectorals move < every other person in the world #TheBachelorette— Andrea Lavinthal (@andilavs) June 20, 2017
18
I thought The Bachelorette aired pretty quickly but tonight's episode filmed before Comey was fired, which had to be at least 6 months ago.— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 20, 2017
19
God doesn't give with both hands. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mCI95JDlvE— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 20, 2017
20
Some personal news: I too will weed out potential suitors with a spelling bee from now on. #TheBachelorette— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) June 20, 2017
21
I mean...I guess if they'd had a Grammar Bee, everyone would've been eliminated in under 5 mins. #herandme #TheBachelorette— Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) June 20, 2017
22
This date is quite emasculating & I, for one, am T-H-R-I-L-L-E-D #TheBachelorette— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 20, 2017
23
"With all due respect, [Blank] is a bitch" is an incredible insult regardless of whether or not you're on reality TV #TheBachelorette— Kate Dries (@TheSSKate) June 20, 2017
24
every time iggy says he's protective of rachel pic.twitter.com/rjWkHtzKNU— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) June 20, 2017
25
The higher the hair the closer to reality TV villain hell #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3zSIWLItnG— Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) June 20, 2017
26
If I'm gonna watch two episodes of #thebachelorette next week, one of them had better be entirely this Game of Thrones trophy drinking bit.— outer kase (@worstkase) June 20, 2017
27
Let me know if she wants to meet Lee...they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017
28
Peter is McDreamy and Bryan is McSteamy #TheBachelorette #GreysAnatomy— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 20, 2017
29
We joke that reality tv isn't real, but a racist white guy getting ahead when he deeply should not feels real AF to me #thebachelorette— Rachel W. Miller (@the_rewm) June 20, 2017
30
When you're surrounded by idiots but have to smile your way through it... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iNf5dU3lWm— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) June 20, 2017
