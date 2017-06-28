-
1
Let's wrap this crap up, shall we? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dsnIWVoEuE— Leigh B. Z. (@leighblickley) June 28, 2017
2
Kenny: "You said I pulled you out a van?"— wolves/jess❥ (@tinytommox) June 28, 2017
Lee: #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZUtJP737Oh
3
I may not see everything and I may do things on my own time...but I keep my grass cut low so the snakes will show! #byelee #thebachelorette— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 28, 2017
4
When the racist gets sent home #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4nSx8HRozS— Aitza B (@petiteaitza) June 28, 2017
5
Kenny... #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/IH4AtoOWrS— Leigh B. Z. (@leighblickley) June 28, 2017
6
I need Kenny's daughter to start giving me relationship advice #TheBachelorette— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 28, 2017
7
If anything comes of this season it should be Kenny's daughter landing a role on Disney channel #TheBachelorette— al☾ (@_yotiedyegirl) June 28, 2017
8
When Adam and Matt get a rose🤔 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/8dBtQsCaaj— -E (@eelia21) June 28, 2017
9
"If she doesn't give me a rose, there's something wrong with her brain"- Josiah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ipz0lpo8aM— Stevo (@thekolisandwich) June 28, 2017
10
Sometimes I feel like they put in random people half way thru the season just to see if we notice #TheBachelorette— Jennifer (@jko1016) June 28, 2017
11
Josiah's the kind of guy that calls you a whore for not replying to his Tinder dick pic #TheBachelorette - 2— Briana JC (@WittyPittie) June 28, 2017
12
#TheBachelorette one-on-one date where they go to Costco and split a custard afterwards— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) June 28, 2017
13
peter's out here looking like a snack #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jcZlISlPXw— Glenrose 🌻 (@glenrosek) June 28, 2017
14
Those burgers look delicious. Eat them Rachel and Eric. #TheBachelorette— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 28, 2017
15
Get you a man who is smart and vulnerable but could also be a Viking if need be #TheBachelorette— Plah Fitzgerald (@plahplah4L) June 28, 2017
16
Get these guys to #BachelorInParadise, stat. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3GtDhFlLYH— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 28, 2017
17
All this making out and Rachel's lipstick is never smudged. Can I get her glam deets? I mean damn. #TheBachelorette— Alexandra (@alexandracfaith) June 28, 2017
18
Will: "I only date white girls."— Dezi (@dezi0630) June 28, 2017
Collective reaction of Bachelor nation: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EVFhyUSioi
19
Being told that you are "pretty for a black girl" hurts worse coming from a black man. #thebachelorette— Kenya Irvin (@KenyaIrvin) June 28, 2017
20
Will yesterday ⬆️— Mel H (@AlwaysAlese) June 28, 2017
Will today ⬇️#TheBachelorette
21
"Peter, will you accept this rose?"— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 28, 2017
I unzip my pants and the rest is history #TheBachelorette
22
Why isn't peter on my screen #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/b9PmaWusAX— queenz (@lisabrown396) June 28, 2017
23
Are they actually ending the show with a rose ceremony?! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OcpX5aHRHj— Lauren Doherty (@LaurenDoherty16) June 28, 2017
24
Second Rose: "Matt" #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0PAhgVHAJv— Mel Brown (@melbrown0) June 28, 2017
25
Rachel is not playing, she is sending guys home like:— Amal 🤓 (@lamacode88) June 28, 2017
#TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/1BkOgcyRBc
26
Lee: I'm confident— Rachel Shea (@rrrachel6) June 28, 2017
*goes home*
Josiah: I'm definitely staying
*goes home*
Will: I will get a rose
*goes home*#TheBachelorette
27
STOP TRYING TO SHAKE ME WITH POTENTIAL PETER DRAMA, I WILL NOT STAND FOR IT#TheBachelorette— Cara Marie (@caramarie625) June 28, 2017
