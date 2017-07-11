-
1
Sushi: ordered.— Marissa D (@marissad415) July 10, 2017
Wine: poured.
Twitter: open.
IT'S ALMOST TIME YALL #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/8uDgFU4oZw
-
2
How is it that there are six men left and I've never seen two of them on my TV screen ever? #TheBachelorette— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 11, 2017
-
3
Next week she's gonna meet my family— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 11, 2017
Unlikely, guy whose name I still don't know.#TheBachelorette
-
4
At the point of my life where my relationship status can best be described as "rooting for Peter on #TheBachelorette"— Selina Parra 🍿 (@seli) July 11, 2017
-
5
So Matt and Adam are like Rachel's safety schools right? #TheBachelorette— Lydia Schauf (@lschauf5) July 11, 2017
-
6
I've seen Rachel & Bryan kiss more than I've seen Adam and Matts face on my tv screen. #TheBachelorette— Raven (@ravengates09) July 11, 2017
-
7
"Honestly, he's a 37 year old man."- my favorite 15 year old on this season of #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2564ZsRnaZ— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 11, 2017
-
8
Bryan editing and rehearsing his lines for this date #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nPkiUagVrS— CandiceB🌹🍷 (@CandiceBridge1) July 11, 2017
-
9
PSA: Peter Kraus was perfectly sculpted by the gods and we are not worthy #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/W1ZRCtAQFG— Francesca 📺 (@francescaaahhhh) July 11, 2017
-
10
I ship it #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zDTkQ7iGZ0— Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) July 11, 2017
-
11
Commercial breaks exist for refilling your wine glass #TheBachelorette— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) July 11, 2017
-
12
Here's an exclusive last look at #TheBachelorette finalists. pic.twitter.com/KXTSojzrDE— ESSENCE (@Essence) July 11, 2017
-
13
When the previews make it seem like Dean & Peter might not make it to hometowns #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/L7LsXVMaEm— Alyssa Robnik (@missalyssalea) July 11, 2017
-
14
Every time they say Geneva I hear Genovia 😩😩 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/a5AaN455cH— Cherise (@zakiyah4life18) July 11, 2017
-
15
When you find out that Dean is just from a broken and disappointing family and not a racist one... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/h9BxqSUkpO— Annie (@BooksAndBoujee) July 11, 2017
-
16
Dean. I will comfort you. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Rqqym7knyD— Emily (@ejweeks) July 11, 2017
-
17
Dean just straight up called the patriarchy dysfunctional RACHEL MARRY HIM NOW #TheBachelorette— Tamani Jayasinghe (@tamani_j) July 11, 2017
-
18
This date with Peter and Rachel is like watching my boyfriend cheating on me in HD. #TheBachelorette— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 11, 2017
-
19
Peter: *breathes* #TheBachelorette— Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) July 11, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/Xr0ujrzrEZ
-
20
The only way Peter could possibly be dreamier is if he was a better speller. #TheBachelorette— Megan L (@MegELay) July 11, 2017
-
21
#TheBachelorette nation, looking at Peter for one whole minute: pic.twitter.com/Ztg3u67H5t— Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) July 11, 2017
-
22
Peter gives me so many Aragorn from LOTR vibes. He's like an IRL Aragorn. I would definitely accept his "one ring." #TheBachelorette— Jordan K. Turgeon (@jordanturgeon) July 11, 2017
-
23
"Tomorrow will be difficult. I don't know what else to say. I also don't know 2/3 of you."— chrissy b (@xtinebianx) July 11, 2017
-Rachel's 3-on-1 date card #TheBachelorette
-
24
"What do you think, Matt?"— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) July 11, 2017
*everyone in the room frantically swivels heads to figure out who Matt is*
*including Matt*#TheBachelorette
-
25
I will never forgive ABC for making me think that Peter didn't want to stay on the show. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dJpkpYCViW— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 11, 2017
-
26
Preparing to cover my eyes for these Matt and Adam sympathy kisses. Ladies, you do not owe anyone a thing. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hMc3y0Xo3w— Charreah Jackson (@Charreah) July 11, 2017
-
27
Will she pick the one in the peacoat, the one in the peacoat ... or the one in the peacoat? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LOUMeXL7c5— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) July 11, 2017
-
28
Finally getting some facts on these guys. Apparently Adam is fun and Matt is sweet and down to earth #KnowlegeIsPower #TheBachelorette— Naomi Ruth Jackson (@naomionabike) July 11, 2017
-
29
He took the champagne. Good for you! Grab some plates, dude's watch, and anything else you can get your hands on! #TheBachelorette— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) July 11, 2017
-
30
Fact: the girls always killed the food on the table during group dates #TheBachelorette— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) July 11, 2017
-
31
IF THEY DO NOT SHOW ADAM JR IN THE CAR WITH ADAM WHEN HE GETS ELIMINATED WHAT IS THIS ALL FOR #TheBachelorette— Kemi Adetutu (@kemsies_13) July 11, 2017
-
32
Adam looks like Drew Barrymore's jerk fiancé in The Wedding Singer #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AzWuuf54Cg— Marissa Brantley (@Marissab91) July 11, 2017
-
33
Plot twist: Rachel gives the last hometown rose to Adam Jr #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/87lPZD0tIU— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 11, 2017
-
34
.@chrisbharrison as he and the producers put together the previews for next week. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Z3eKhaUgzS— Kathleen VanHarken (@KVanHarken) July 11, 2017
-
35
Crazy thing is Don Jr doesn't know any of this is happening because he's watching The Bachelorette like the rest of us.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 11, 2017
