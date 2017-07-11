Crazy thing is Don Jr doesn't know any of this is happening because he's watching The Bachelorette like the rest of us.

. @chrisbharrison as he and the producers put together the previews for next week. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Z3eKhaUgzS

IF THEY DO NOT SHOW ADAM JR IN THE CAR WITH ADAM WHEN HE GETS ELIMINATED WHAT IS THIS ALL FOR #TheBachelorette

He took the champagne. Good for you! Grab some plates, dude's watch, and anything else you can get your hands on! #TheBachelorette

Finally getting some facts on these guys. Apparently Adam is fun and Matt is sweet and down to earth #KnowlegeIsPower #TheBachelorette

Will she pick the one in the peacoat, the one in the peacoat ... or the one in the peacoat? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LOUMeXL7c5

Preparing to cover my eyes for these Matt and Adam sympathy kisses. Ladies, you do not owe anyone a thing. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hMc3y0Xo3w

I will never forgive ABC for making me think that Peter didn't want to stay on the show. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dJpkpYCViW

"What do you think, Matt?" *everyone in the room frantically swivels heads to figure out who Matt is* *including Matt* #TheBachelorette

"Tomorrow will be difficult. I don't know what else to say. I also don't know 2/3 of you." -Rachel's 3-on-1 date card #TheBachelorette

Peter gives me so many Aragorn from LOTR vibes. He's like an IRL Aragorn. I would definitely accept his "one ring." #TheBachelorette

The only way Peter could possibly be dreamier is if he was a better speller. #TheBachelorette

This date with Peter and Rachel is like watching my boyfriend cheating on me in HD. #TheBachelorette

When you find out that Dean is just from a broken and disappointing family and not a racist one... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/h9BxqSUkpO

When the previews make it seem like Dean & Peter might not make it to hometowns #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/L7LsXVMaEm

At the point of my life where my relationship status can best be described as "rooting for Peter on #TheBachelorette "

How is it that there are six men left and I've never seen two of them on my TV screen ever? #TheBachelorette

