-
1
I can't even believe im watching this show without Dean there. #TheBachelorette #DeanieBabyforLife— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) July 25, 2017
-
2
When you think you about to smash in the fantasy suites but find out you meeting the fam. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WArkfdFt0t— Alex Wright (@ak19912000) July 25, 2017
-
3
Nothing says low pressure date like taking a man shopping for baby clothes right before he meets your parents #TheBachelorette— Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) July 25, 2017
-
4
Allister already has a credit score of 840. #TheBachelorette— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) July 25, 2017
-
5
Peter's on cruise control for the Bachelor.. just keep being super indecisive and ya got this! #theBachelorette— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) July 25, 2017
-
6
Every woman's ovaries watching Peter pick out baby clothes #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/a96uNma2HG— Final Rose (@TheFinalRose) July 25, 2017
-
7
Peter: a grown ass man who learns from his mistakes and addresses flaws in his relationships head-on. #TheBachelorette— ella of themyscira (@brosandprose) July 25, 2017
-
8
Peter when talking to @TheRachLindsay about committing... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/h32yODjhJT— Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) July 25, 2017
-
9
Peter is so good looking that I wouldn't even be able to form sentences around him. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3YBYr9X2s8— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 25, 2017
-
10
#thebachelorette #bachelornation— Fantasy Suite Talk (@FantasySteTalk) July 25, 2017
Peter: our relationships are different
Translation: pic.twitter.com/A2wxwaoBa3
-
11
Pretty sure nobody would complain if we just had two hours of Copper. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1FQA9rXsuu— Nick Peterson (@NickPetersonTV) July 25, 2017
-
12
my updated #thebachelorette rankings— ashley (@atherealitys) July 25, 2017
peter
eric
peter's hair
rachel's moisturizer
eric's pea coat
the stomped on grapes
bryan
-
13
I'm the friend sipping her mimosa and looking very intently at Rachel #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/EpmS5239T4— Amanda Hess (@amandahess) July 25, 2017
-
14
I hope Rachel's final two are Peter and Copper. #TheBachelorette— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 25, 2017
-
15
Digging Alex's new look. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/e2VkgiIdF3— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 25, 2017
-
16
Constance needs to be my relationship advisor. Or my matchmaker. Or just my friend. #TheBachelorette— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 25, 2017
-
17
Bryan: "can you excuse me I need to review my lines" #TheBachelorette— Diya (@diyanux) July 25, 2017
-
18
#TheBachelorette Bryan: can i be excused? Bryan in the bathroom: pic.twitter.com/VrPq6xcWh7— cate 🐻 (@watchesyoutube) July 25, 2017
-
19
"I think ur family is amazing"— Eunice (@Ms_Eunicebabyy) July 25, 2017
Constance: YOU JUST MET ME AN HOUR AGO!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hP6Sin4Una
-
20
Rachel's mom: Pick one mom or wife— Bubby (@AdamInCentralPA) July 25, 2017
Bryan: *sweats bullets*
Rachel: but but
Mom: Let the defendant answer the question #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MlVQw2jHlu
-
21
Also, LOVE that Uncle Jeff was not going to let all that awkwardness keep him from his damn lunch. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rzWCY9tRwp— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 25, 2017
-
22
MY DAD JUST COMPARED BRYAN TO GASTON AND MY I'M WHEEZING!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1k3l0UXH6l— Blake Hollis🔹 (@titohollis) July 25, 2017
-
23
Chris Harrison: We're looking for women to date our next Bachelor— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) July 25, 2017
Me: (Thinking it's Peter)#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2iMNwd9hgg
-
24
My sister walked into hometowns like...#theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/y0aKxqSIMe— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) July 25, 2017
-
25
Eric is a good listener. But he stares at you like you’re Maury about to open an envelope. #TheBachelorette— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) July 25, 2017
-
26
Is this the first fantasy date episode where none of the guys make me want to gag? Yes. #TheBachelorette— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) July 25, 2017
-
27
Rachel get it from her momma. The ability to ask tough questions I mean. #thebachelorette— One Chicklette (@1chicklette) July 25, 2017
-
28
Me rn #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vkdX35ojpE— Briana Feirstein (@BriFri96) July 25, 2017
-
29
I eat all the food on the dates on #TheBachelorette after they leave— elan gale (@theyearofelan) July 25, 2017
-
30
Peter: I'm not 100% if I can propose after knowing u 9wks— lil intro vert (@saywhatmartine) July 25, 2017
Rach: 🚩🚩
Bryan: Ive loved u since before u were born.
Rach: 😍💍#TheBachelorette
-
31
Yall are forgetting that Rachel is the prize in this show. She shouldn't have to settle for something she doesn't want #TheBachelorette— GlammyAfricana (@beautyqueenx_x) July 25, 2017
For more on “The Bachelorette,” check out HuffPost’s Here To Make Friends podcast below:
Subscribe to Here To Make Friends: Apple Podcasts / Acast / RadioPublic / Google Play / Stitcher / RSS
Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.
Want more “Bachelor” stories in your life? Sign up for HuffPost’s Entertainment email for extra hot goss about The Bachelor, his 30 bachelorettes, and the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever. The newsletter will also serve you up some juicy celeb news, hilarious late-night bits, awards coverage and more. Sign up for the newsletter here.
CONVERSATIONS