Yall are forgetting that Rachel is the prize in this show. She shouldn't have to settle for something she doesn't want #TheBachelorette

Rachel get it from her momma. The ability to ask tough questions I mean. #thebachelorette

Is this the first fantasy date episode where none of the guys make me want to gag? Yes. #TheBachelorette

Eric is a good listener. But he stares at you like you’re Maury about to open an envelope. #TheBachelorette

Chris Harrison: We're looking for women to date our next Bachelor Me: (Thinking it's Peter) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2iMNwd9hgg

Also, LOVE that Uncle Jeff was not going to let all that awkwardness keep him from his damn lunch. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rzWCY9tRwp

Constance needs to be my relationship advisor. Or my matchmaker. Or just my friend. #TheBachelorette

Pretty sure nobody would complain if we just had two hours of Copper. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1FQA9rXsuu

Peter is so good looking that I wouldn't even be able to form sentences around him. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3YBYr9X2s8

Peter's on cruise control for the Bachelor.. just keep being super indecisive and ya got this! #theBachelorette

Nothing says low pressure date like taking a man shopping for baby clothes right before he meets your parents #TheBachelorette

When you think you about to smash in the fantasy suites but find out you meeting the fam. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WArkfdFt0t

