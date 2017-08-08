-
1
Just realized the Fantasy Suite dates/rose ceremony is basically a real life game of Fuck, Marry, Kill. #TheBacheloretteFinale— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 8, 2017
2
#TheBacheloretteFinale It ain't looking good for Peter and Rachel so my alarm is set to slide into Peter's DM at 11:01pm.— Mel H (@AlwaysAlese) August 8, 2017
3
Tonight's mood #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/CSt6JccCNM— Diana (@dianaamisaac) August 8, 2017
4
@chrisbharrison writes the fantasy suite cards with the ink of 1,000 crushed roses and contestants tears #TheBacheloretteFinale— Danielle Maltby (@daniellemmaltby) August 8, 2017
5
Rachel, you could wake up next to Peter like this everyday. STOP👏🏾PLAYING👏🏾GAMES👏🏾 #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/pQwmCaG7L2— badboykundo ✌ (@mrlikeag6) August 8, 2017
6
At this point, I'd take a fantasy suite with Peter. #TheBacheloretteFinale @TheRachLindsay— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) August 8, 2017
7
Rachel: "there has to be a way to fix this"— mad mags 🖤 (@maggiemolhoek) August 8, 2017
my viewing party: "WITH 👏🏼 HIS 👏🏼DICK! 👏🏼 WITH 👏🏼 HIS 👏🏼 DICK!"#TheBacheloretteFinale
8
If Rachel and Peter had a kid together, they would def shop at Baby GAP #TheBacheloretteFinale #getit— just dill (@double_dill) August 8, 2017
9
Me inspecting Rachel's face for cues all night #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/iKFhsDsksX— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) August 8, 2017
10
"There's nothing that I would change about my date with Bryan today... except his cheeks." #TheBacheloretteFinale— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 8, 2017
11
TFW you're on a date but she's clearly thinking about another dude. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/Cj3PZWe0Ao— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) August 8, 2017
12
BRYAN ONLY HAS ONE MOVE: HAND ON CHEEK + EAT RACHEL'S FACE #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/UZcMkLXuyI— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) August 8, 2017
13
Does anyone know how to make a GIF into an alarm clock? Asking for everyone. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/F51KFnEbiL— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 8, 2017
14
Peter: "What is holding me back from proposing to her?...right i've known her 7 weeks" #TheBacheloretteFinale— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 8, 2017
15
Eric: Thank you for everything. I'll always love you.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 8, 2017
Bachelor Nation:#TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/cFJrpBJrZy
16
Chris Harrison: "I'm usually pretty good at reading you."— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) August 8, 2017
Also Chris Harrison: #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/9aBINJkKOw
17
Rachel, determined to get married, chooses the guy who says he is not ready to get married. Rachel is all of us. #TheBacheloretteFinale— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 8, 2017
18
Yeah, it's time for Eric to get his own Bachelor situation. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/6w0gMschsP— ESSENCE (@Essence) August 8, 2017
19
When your ex show up looking Presidential. Damn Rachel. Hey Eric. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/Egrmd8285e— Charreah Jackson (@Charreah) August 8, 2017
20
A beard can do wonders on a man #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/EgSNRerZwj— Jayda Lauryn 🌻 (@geekly_sneaks) August 8, 2017
21
Peter is so freakin good at pensively staring in a natural way it's almost like he was a model #TheBacheloretteFinale— Kate Dries (@TheSSKate) August 8, 2017
22
just ran the latest simulations on all the reasons to shack up with Bryan pic.twitter.com/WcGtNyqWey— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) August 8, 2017
23
Rachel: i sent u home bc i wasn't in love w u— Spill It (@SPlLLIT) August 8, 2017
Eric: ok
Chris Harrison: Rachel,tell eric why u sent him home
Eric: #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/SXFXgbExi7
24
"You can call it confidence or charm..." pic.twitter.com/3wUMPznJ2i— Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) August 8, 2017
25
The best way to describe the way Bryan kisses #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/usp3KeUGis— Mariah Terry (@mariahterryy) August 8, 2017
26
My mom: "So she basically just said, 'Should I choose the guy who's ready to propose, or the guy I actually like?'" 😂#TheBacheloretteFinale— Adele Inglish (@adeleinglish) August 8, 2017
27
I just wanna know what Bryan and Rachel have talked about other than relationships & making out #TheBacheloretteFinale #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/OVhE6FlaUK— The Bachelor Lady (@BachelorLady) August 8, 2017
28
If we waste 3 damn hours just 2 hear that she picked Bryan, I'm calling @ABC in the morning like...#TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/y6nA9xpn4S— JacquelineJ (@ThatJacqueline) August 8, 2017
29
Me every time I gotta see Bryan and Rachel kiss #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/KGSvI8TdDH— courtney (@courtsthoughts_) August 8, 2017
30
When someone tries to tell you the gluten-free cookie tastes the same... #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/tIi7rFFTYJ— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) August 8, 2017
31
Current mood while watching #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/w4XnJU6s9D— Femestella (@femestella) August 8, 2017
32
"I'm sorry that it's taking me this long." Key: "this long" = "six weeks." #TheBacheloretteFinale— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 8, 2017
33
Rachel Sis it's time to move on he aint ready. #thebachelorettefinale #RachelLindsay #bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/sZzIetLchL— Gloria Powell (@itsgloriapowell) August 8, 2017
34
This show and the producers are confusing me so much right now. WHAT 👏🏻 IS 👏🏻 HAPPENING!?! #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/siBcmnMViQ— Bo Bayerl (@BoBayerl) August 8, 2017
35
Peter: "what is wrong with me?"— Jamie Dawson (@jamiedaws_) August 8, 2017
The whole world: #TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0q3l5TU8Dm
36
LITERALLY IT'S LIKE I'M RE-LIVING THE 2016 ELECTION AND I'M NOT HAVING IT AT ALL #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/4vkl75ltrM— Alyssa Hyacinthe (@lyss_hyacinthe) August 8, 2017
37
This is our Red Wedding. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/5Ad2sd0HsT— Daddy Chris Harrison (@daddycharrison) August 8, 2017
38
On a scale of 0 to "I walked by her eyelashes for two days," how bad was your last breakup? #TheBacheloretteFinale— Kristen Allyson (@wildcannonball) August 8, 2017
39
AND I THOUGHT GAME OF THRONES WAS INTENSE GEEZE #TheBacheloretteFinale— Brandi Cyrus (@BrandiCyrus) August 8, 2017
40
Rachel doesn't want to see Peter dating 25 other women. "This process isn't for you" is a talismanic death knell. #TheBacheloretteFinale— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) August 8, 2017
41
Pear shaped diamond. Tells me everything I need to know.— Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) August 8, 2017
42
bryan is as real as her eyelashes— deaux (@dstfelix) August 8, 2017
43
When you're about to get engaged to the wrong guy, so God steps in. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/iZKYoGYBl7— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 8, 2017
44
This bromance is what truly matters #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/gBzT7c69Mo— just chloe (@Chloe_elise14) August 8, 2017
45
When you order it online vs when it comes #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/kyNHgLSFXy— kiki (@remixquits) August 8, 2017
46
i should have known this season was going to MURDER MY HEART from the moment Blake K went home on night one #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/EuKuYHT4tr— isabella biedenharn (@isabella324) August 8, 2017
47
#TheBacheloretteFinale— Cheryl Fox (@MyChristmasHams) August 8, 2017
RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!RECLAIMING MY TIME!
