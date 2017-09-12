Adam and raven making me believe in love again after this dumpster fire of a season. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/WAUdTlGaS7

Lacey: "You've done two of these shows and you're 32 years old, what do you think that means?" #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/pDELmHnMRI

My mind is blown that Daniel from Bachelor in Paradise could be someone's "perfect man" but I guess there's someone for everyone.

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/HybL5Ciuvn

Thank you, random woman in the audience, for summing up every woman's reaction to Dean's BS #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/dTl06TEwD4

Insider info: I applied to be in the audience so I could boo Dean but got denied. Then, pretended to be Neil Lanes body guard.. again denied

Dean gets booed, the crowd goes nuts for @kristinaschulma , and all is right in Bachelor Nation. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/OfIHEWf4dm

I HOPE KRISTINA MARRIES A LITERAL GREEK GOD AND LIVES OUT THE REST OF HER LIFE IN A PALACE WHERE DEAN SCRUBS HER FLOORS #BachelorInParadise

Lacey just said "nothing could go wrong", which means...something is about to go terribly wrong #BachelorInParadise

Never settle. Know your worth. Trust your gut. All that stuff etc etc. #BachelorInParadise

"Our journey is slowly coming to an end," says Adam, evidently auditioning for the role of Chris Harrison. #BachelorInParadise

Jack Stone: Christen, can we be a couple,i mean not a couple, i mean hand in hand, i mean murder u #BachelorInParadise

Praying I never have to see some of these people kissing on camera again after tonight. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/CJJXPjgtFN

