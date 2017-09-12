-
1
Praying I never have to see some of these people kissing on camera again after tonight. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/CJJXPjgtFN— Kelιαн ¯\_(ツ)_/¯🔑💜 (@RealKDPFan4Eva) September 12, 2017
-
2
*spoilers— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) September 11, 2017
Dean, Kristina, and DLo all get engaged tonight in a @BachParadise first!!!! #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Yl9NCKTK0a
-
3
Jack Stone: Christen, can we be a couple,i mean not a couple, i mean hand in hand, i mean murder u #BachelorInParadise— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 12, 2017
-
4
Wtf is hand in hand #BachelorinParadise— Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) September 12, 2017
-
5
Christen is acting like someone asked for her firstborn or her @HaloTopCreamery ice cream. #BachelorInParadise #BIP— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) September 12, 2017
-
6
"Our journey is slowly coming to an end," says Adam, evidently auditioning for the role of Chris Harrison. #BachelorInParadise— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) September 12, 2017
-
7
Live footage of Robby rn. #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/bSfL9Q2pr1— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) September 12, 2017
-
8
BUT AMANDA! He threw glow sticks in a hot tub for you! #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/DstnxAaInO— Adam Jr. (@AdamJrDoll) September 12, 2017
-
9
Never settle. Know your worth. Trust your gut. All that stuff etc etc. #BachelorInParadise— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017
-
10
Diggy: We are definitely building something that could lead to a threesome.— Take This Rose (@TakeThisRose) September 12, 2017
Jaimi: Nah I'm good. #BachelorInParadise
-
11
I'm living for the ladies rejecting these boys. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/BV9efdjJsO— courtney menig🌻 (@CourtneyMenig) September 12, 2017
-
12
1. Lacey really loves Daniel? 2. If Daniel hurts her I'm gonna be irate. She's so sweet in a silly way. #BachelorInParadise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) September 12, 2017
-
13
Lacey: I'm in love with Daniel.— MC (@marasantanaaa) September 12, 2017
All of us: #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/8wkpOgbAJJ
-
14
TAYLOR AND DEREK FOREVER. TELEVISE THAT WEDDING. #BachelorinParadise— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) September 12, 2017
-
15
Congrats to the three couples not dumb enough to end a free vacation early. #BachelorInParadise— PopePhilly (@PopePhilly) September 12, 2017
-
16
Lacey just said "nothing could go wrong", which means...something is about to go terribly wrong #BachelorInParadise— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 12, 2017
-
17
Dean- "she deserves better than me"— Shayna (@itsaSHORRthing) September 12, 2017
All of us:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/J8ISXqowgc
-
18
I HOPE KRISTINA MARRIES A LITERAL GREEK GOD AND LIVES OUT THE REST OF HER LIFE IN A PALACE WHERE DEAN SCRUBS HER FLOORS #BachelorInParadise— Saraf Ahmed (@heathenhipster) September 12, 2017
-
19
Dean gets booed, the crowd goes nuts for @kristinaschulma, and all is right in Bachelor Nation. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/OfIHEWf4dm— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) September 12, 2017
-
20
Insider info: I applied to be in the audience so I could boo Dean but got denied. Then, pretended to be Neil Lanes body guard.. again denied— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) September 12, 2017
-
21
Thank you, random woman in the audience, for summing up every woman's reaction to Dean's BS #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/dTl06TEwD4— Ellie G (@RaisingEll) September 12, 2017
-
22
Me watching Danielle expose Dean #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/OCilK9hGLY— Bachelor Couples🌹 (@BachelorCouples) September 12, 2017
-
23
You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/HybL5Ciuvn— Calvin (@calvinstowell) September 12, 2017
-
24
How we viewed Dean before Paradise versus how we view him now. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/jqGx4JcKu6— 👩🏻 (@lloretes) September 12, 2017
-
25
My mind is blown that Daniel from Bachelor in Paradise could be someone's "perfect man" but I guess there's someone for everyone.— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) September 12, 2017
-
26
LACEY WITH THE SHADE -- FINISH HIM #BachelorInParadise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) September 12, 2017
-
27
When the producers help you drag your ex-boyfriend #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/zb5O4Wg2jo— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) September 12, 2017
-
28
Lacey: "You've done two of these shows and you're 32 years old, what do you think that means?" #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/pDELmHnMRI— Marissa D (@marissad415) September 12, 2017
-
29
How we all feel about Lacey right now #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/wZOI0qSvbM— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) September 12, 2017
-
30
I just want someone to love me the way I love avocado toast. SOMEDAY! #BachelorinParadise— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017
-
31
This seasons theme was "men are garbage, here are some examples". #BachelorInParadise— Bach Tweets (@BachBatch) September 12, 2017
-
32
it's a new less exciting experience to watch #BachelorInParadise without 🍷 cc @WeightWatchers— Alyssa Mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) September 12, 2017
-
33
Okay but what about Danielle and Wells #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/osKfeMQxFd— Rachel 💜 (@rachhhh210) September 12, 2017
-
34
Me watching ppl in love (I'm Wells) pic.twitter.com/W2gLvgN0F4— chrissy b (@xtinebianx) September 12, 2017
-
35
Adam and raven making me believe in love again after this dumpster fire of a season. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/WAUdTlGaS7— Kat Ward (@kbward822) September 12, 2017
-
36
I learned a few years back the time and place don't matter ... only the person. The End.#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/JAJptMSVOv— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) September 12, 2017
-
37
Not gonna lie - that Derek/Taylor proposal actually made my black heart smile a little. #BachelorinParadise— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) September 12, 2017
-
38
Derek & Taylor making it through this ridiculous season: #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/0MDFaOyuZe— Hannah (@hannahsajban) September 12, 2017
For more on “Bachelor in Paradise,” check out HuffPost’s Here To Make Friends podcast below:
Subscribe to Here To Make Friends: Apple Podcasts / Acast / RadioPublic / Google Play / Stitcher / RSS
Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.
Want more “Bachelor” stories in your life? Sign up for HuffPost’s Entertainment email for extra hot goss about The Bachelor, his 30 bachelorettes, and the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever. The newsletter will also serve you up some juicy celeb news, hilarious late-night bits, awards coverage and more. Sign up for the newsletter here.
CONVERSATIONS