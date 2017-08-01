-
We need a former White House staff tell-all episode hosted by Chris Harrison.— Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) August 1, 2017
Um, didn't you forget someone, guys? #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/lkGTtHc0H8— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 1, 2017
Still makes me feel uncomfortable when @chrisbharrison calls himself Daddy. #thebachelorette— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 1, 2017
DeMario needs a new publicist . Talkin about smashin side chicks is not a good look for u right now my dude! #MenTellAll— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 1, 2017
When you use Bill Clinton as your defense. #mentellall pic.twitter.com/CqvvWQ20Nq— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 1, 2017
JUST 👏🏾SAY👏🏾BLACK PEOPLE👏🏾DEAN #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) August 1, 2017
"I wasn't considerate as I couldve been in a lot of ways" says the racist in biggest understatement of #TheBachelorette history #MenTellAll— Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) August 1, 2017
When Lee apologizes #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KBNWrwLO3y— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 1, 2017
I can't believe Kenny's daughter is the next bachelorette. #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/ayMpnDqz6k— Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) August 1, 2017
I want to marry Kenny today and be that little girls mom. She grown as hell but I think I can do it! #bachelorette https://t.co/ZJwY4tspXz— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) August 1, 2017
Lee is literally every Trump troll that responds with reverse racism to every argument about equality. #TheBachelorette #mentellall— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 1, 2017
Reparations = Lee right now on #MenTellAll— Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) August 1, 2017
Lee trying to figure out how to get out of saying "I'm a racist" #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/UyQVnAasgL— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 1, 2017
I want Anthony on my screen talking about systemic racism and implicit bias every week until Trump is out of the White House #MenTellAll— Erica Windwer (@typicalwindwer) August 1, 2017
tfw you try to denounce the tweets but you're a trash human #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/nadRJLTDef— Damon Beres ✨ (@dlberes) August 1, 2017
CHRIS 👏🏾 HARRISON 👏🏾 IS 👏🏾 NOT 👏🏾 EQUIPPED 👏🏾 TO 👏🏾HAVE 👏🏾 THIS 👏🏾 CONVERSATION. #TheBachelorette— Ali B (@wtflanksteak) August 1, 2017
Dean's hair is proof that Rachel was right, and he had some growing to do. #TheBachelorette— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 1, 2017
An actual #TheBachelorette conversation I just had with my mom:— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) August 1, 2017
"So she chooses Richard?" -My mother
"There is no one named Richard." -Me
Can't believe a #TheBachelorette contestant is going to be the next White House communications director pic.twitter.com/mp20s5yAE5— Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) August 1, 2017
dont feel bad for dean getting cut. my man, got a LIMO home. I had to call an uber, & didnt even have a phone. #MENTELLALL #thebachelorette— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) August 1, 2017
Who's Lee? #MenTellAll— Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 1, 2017
i bet dean wears shorts in the winter— Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) August 1, 2017
"Salty, just like Josiah on his way home." RACHEL, PLEASE COME SIT WITH US AND ALSO BRING THOSE CHIPS! #MenTellAll— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) August 1, 2017
"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we fixed racism. Next week on #TheBachelorette, we solve climate change." pic.twitter.com/jK9zOnc3kt— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) August 1, 2017
For more on "The Bachelorette," check out HuffPost's Here To Make Friends podcast below:
