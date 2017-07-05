Performance Artist Stares in Mirror for 24 Hours

[self, exhibition, 2017, artist: scears lee ]

On Friday June 23rd, I premiered my latest performance “Self, Exhibition” which ran for 24 hours at Glasshouse in Brooklyn as part of the Neo Domestic Performance Art Festival. Curated by Lital Dotan and Eyal Perry, it lasted 5 days and 100 hours. Aiming to imitate the experiences of living at home, the festival consisted of 35 different works of varied times and spaces.

Three months prior to the opening, I bought a set of three journals. I completed one journal a month. I filled each journal with drawings, lists and poems, as well as extremely private notes and records. When I finished one journal, I left it in a public place in New York to try to understand what it meant to have myself completely exposed to the public, for anyone's interpretation. But also with hopes that another version of myself could find it, and understand a deeper form of themselves.

This work was inspired by studies of multiverse theory, the hypothetical set of potential universes including the one in which we live, and the attempt to connect with different variations of ourselves that exist in other times and spaces. I read “The Double” by Dostoevsky, fascinated with the idea of the doppelgänger. During this time, I began a practice of long form unguided meditation during daily activities such as commuting, walking, running, cooking, sitting and eating.

Through all of this research, I planned a 24 hour endurance performance to sit and stare at myself, and be publicly visible for the entire 24 hour duration.

“Mirror Study,” 2017, artist: Scears Lee, photo: Marzia Gamba

“Mirror Study,” 2017, artist: Scears Lee, image: Marzia Gamba

I arrived at Glasshouse at 6 pm on June 23rd with a large mirror, a chair, a white jumpsuit, and black tape. These were the materials chosen for the performance.

Because of the nature of the non-stop festival, works were presented with no time in between. I used the first hour of my performance publicly installing the space, while mentally preparing for what would be the most difficult psychological and physical state I have ever consciously put myself in.

The first hours went by fairly quickly because of the excitement and adrenaline to share the work for the first time. I allowed myself to take four quick breaks every six hours only to use the restroom and have a glass of water. At midnight I had one protein bar to give me enough fuel to last through the night. At sunrise I ate two slices of bread and this was all I consumed for the rest of the performance’s duration.

“Self, Exhibition,” 2017, artist: Scears Lee, performance duration: 24 hours, image: Nicole Angeles

At 7 pm, I sat down in a chair and began to observe myself in the mirror facing me. Sitting and staring were the only actions for these 24 hours.

Around midnight the gallery closed. I was left alone and in the front of the space, with spotlights shining on me and exposed to the street through the night. It was then that this work started to shift and take new meaning. Being so isolated and in such a vulnerable position brought up so much for me—feelings of freedom, thrill, loneliness, fear and humiliation. Throughout the night, pedestrians passed by banging on the glass and screaming comments of amusement, confusion and mockery. The hours between midnight and dawn can make us feel like we are on top of the world or underneath it. For most of the night the only audience I had was the self. From an observer’s perspective, long durational performances may be viewed as brave, but for the artist there is potential for the opposite inward experience, thoughts of regret and doubt. As more time went by, I began experiencing extreme back and neck pains, dehydration and tingling sensations throughout the body. I found myself wondering questions artists are often faced with: “for whom am I making this work and what is it worth?”

The gallery opened again at 9 am, and through the morning I sat there alone as it stormed outside. After the storm, the light spread throughout the gallery, and I began to notice different forms of my image shifting as I exhausted the body more and more. In my reflection, I was able to recognize every pore, wrinkle and imperfection. In the afternoon many entering the gallery passed by me altogether, not realizing the work as performance. For those who did observe my work, I was amused as to how many photographs were immediately taken. The large mirror provided the space for selfies and the viewer to have reflected what I was exhibiting, and to keep what I was experiencing forever.

“Self, Exhibition,” 2017, artist: Scears Lee, performance duration: 24 hours, image: Nicole Angeles

In the final hours of the work, I reached an altered state of consciousness, facing delirium and hallucination. I experienced hunger, body chills and nausea. I lost concept of time, space and form. Though movements were subtle, the mind raced and also did nothing. I fought to stay awake, and cried in pain.

Ten minutes before 6 pm, I was notified that I had just a few remaining minutes left. These minutes felt like days. At 6 the room applauded. I saw a room of people in front of me having no concept of them before, as I slowly came back to this reality. My body was in shock of what had taken place.

All mirroring is a way to understand. To sit is to mirror - sitting influences the other’s unconscious, through nonverbal communication. Mirrors provide room for one to observe the image they wish to see reflected.

“Self, Exhibition” Invitation, 2017, artist: Scears Lee, image: Marilia Destot, design: Javier Moreno