Permission to Leap {Joanna Turner}

Welcome to Permission to Leap - a podcast exploring the stories of people who have brought their visions to life. Each week, I will speak to an inspiring guest and navigate the process they took to take the leap in their own lives, from the day that they first committed to the day they landed on the other side. Permission to Leap is the spark that will push you to believe in your dreams again and make them your reality. Today’s guest is Joanna Turner.

Originally from Scotland, now a digital nomad. Joanna is a Flow Alchemist and leading Spiritual Success Mentor, Advanced EFT & Master NLP Practitioner, (and former Chartered Accountant!) She is a mentor to female entrepreneurs, and specialises in busting money & visibility blocks and helping others awaken their infinite possibility.

She acts as a bridge between the spiritual and business worlds combining; her strong business acumen, gained from spending 17 years in Finance and in Boardrooms with the CEOs of Multi-Billion dollar companies and setting up offshore start up companies, with her years of personal development and spiritual practice, including being a certified Akashic Records and Shamanic Reiki practitioner.

Be sure to join both Joanna and I in San Diego for Entrepreneur Edge Live October 5-7, 2017.

Have you ever felt different and known that you want more than your current environment can provide? There is an inner restlessness that drives a lot of people to make changes in their life and provides the catalyst for leaping.

“I really had to work on letting me be okay with pursuing this bigger dream and this bigger vision I have for my life and not fitting into the box of conformity that is very much expected of me. That for me has been one of the biggest challenges of this whole journey is; not fit in the box, not doing what I’m supposed to do, not being the perfect version of what everybody expects me to be and I’m still working on it.”

But even with knowing this, taking a leap can be terrifying, especially if you don’t have a Plan B - just like Joanna explains with letting go of her Accountant Certification. And while each leap requires a metamorphosis process, it can get easier.

“I definitely think they get easier because you build trust in yourself, you build trust in the Universe and you build, I think, the surrender muscle.”