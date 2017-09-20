Permission to Leap {Saren Stiegel}

Welcome to Permission to Leap - a podcast exploring the stories of people who have brought their visions to life. Each week, I will speak to an inspiring guest and navigate the process they took to take the leap in their own lives, from the day that they first committed to the day they landed on the other side. Permission to Leap is the spark that will push you to believe in your dreams again and make them your reality. Today’s guest is Saren Steigel.

Saren Stiegel is the Founder of The Glow Effect, a social enterprise helping women lift themselves into leadership through community development. Former attorney turned advocate for human potential, Saren authored The Glow Effect book, detailing the proprietary process for re-igniting our lust for life to not only make ourselves happy, but also to uplift others. Saren has been featured in Real Simple, Entrepreneur, and FOXNews. Connect with Saren and The Glow Effect on Facebook and Instagram.

In this episode, we talk about a different kind of leap. Because leaping in the external world can all too easily become an addiction. It can become a way to run from our patterns, fears, and resistance. Saren presents an alternate perspective to leaping - what if it can be an internal leap that allows you to grow and heal infinitely more than you would by simply changing your external environment? She explains her realization that the biggest leap she could possibly take right now is to stay where she is and do the inner work.